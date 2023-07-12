Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz couldn't hold back his emotions as he talked about his mom following his MVP performance in the MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday.

Diaz's mom was in attendance for the annual showcase, and the Rockies star made sure to show love for her following the National League's historic victory against the American League.

In a rather heartwarming moment–one that saw Diaz and many other fans teary-eyed–the 32-year-old shared that her mom's presence in the game made the event more special.

“It was incredibly special for me to have her here, a lot of emotions with everything that we've been through, all the sacrifices that she made for me,” Diaz said via an interpreter, per ClutchPoints Twitter.

"It was incredibly special for me to have her here, a lot of emotions with everything that we've been through, all the sacrifices that she made for me." All-Star Game MVP Elias Diaz got choked up talking about his mom during his postgame interview 🥹pic.twitter.com/wDjuWlobKW — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 12, 2023

It was definitely a day to remember for Elias Diaz, and it's awesome to see him share the moment with his mother.

The Rockies catcher won the MLB All-Star Game MVP award right in his debut in the contest, and deservingly so. He actually hit the game-winning two-run homer at the top of the eighth inning to give the National League the 3-2 lead, and the team held on for the victory. Diaz is the first player from the franchise to take home the All-Star Game MVP honors.

Making things even better, Diaz actually helped the National League end a nine-game losing streak against the American League in the All-Star Game. The last time the conference won it was in 2012, and when it looked like it's going to be a 10th straight loss, Diaz came to the rescue.

What a day indeed for Diaz.