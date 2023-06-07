The Las Vegas Aces kept their perfect start to the season alive on Tuesday night, improving to 7-0 with a win over the Connecticut Sun. Young star A'ja Wilson was thrilled to see her team complete a hard fought victory and had a lot to say after the game about their performance.

“We weathered the storm,” said the Aces forward when asked how they got the job done. “We understood they were going to throw that punch, but we were ready for it.”

The storm she was referring to was the Sun cutting the fourth quarter 17-point lead down to just three with a few minutes left. It took several clutch plays from Wilson and her teammates to prevent the collapse and seal the deal.

Wilson finished with 23 points and 10 rebounds, her second straight double-double. She also has 149 double-digit scoring games, the most in the WNBA since her arrival in 2018 according to SportsCenter.

1️⃣4️⃣9️⃣ and counting 🪣 A'ja Wilson has been hoopin' 💪 pic.twitter.com/nnWm7HI1VW — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 7, 2023

A'ja Wilson currently has the second best odds to win WNBA MVP this year, according to Fanduel Sportsbook. She sits at +380 behind only New York Liberty all-star Breanna Stewart. The Aces also sit with tremendous odds to win the WNBA Championship, leading the pack with -110 odds after their stellar opening to the season.

The Aces will be back in action with a rematch against the Sun on Thursday night. It will be tough to beat the same squad twice after a close game, but Wilson and her teammates will be up to the task. New Aces partial owner Tom Brady will certainly have his eyes on the result, after purchasing a stake in the team earlier this year.