For most players, the “look good, play good” mantra works, but for A'ja Wilson, she's just trying to get wins. The Las Vegas Aces star has been rocking a white t-shirt before her games, and it seems to be working in her favor. In the last five games, Wilson is averaging 30.6 points, 12.8 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks, and the Aces are looking like a team that others don't want to face down the stretch of the season.

Regardless if it's because of Wilson's wardrobe change, her will to win, or both, she's on another level with how she's playing. She spoke to Aces reporter Callie Lawson-Freeman about what had led her to the recent wardrobe change.

“I have to want to put on clothes. Right now, where I am, I don’t feel like I deserve to put on clothes. … Right now my main focus is just getting wins,” Wilson said. “So if we start getting a couple wins under our belt, I might pop out and show a little something. Right now, I am digging in the bottom of my T-shirt drawer, and I’m putting on a shirt and I’m getting out.”

Not only are the Aces continuing to rack up wins, but Wilson is building a good case to once again win MVP this season.

A'ja Wilson is on pace to win the MVP award again

A'ja Wilson is having another big season for the Las Vegas Aces, and that should lead her to win the MVP award in back-to-back years. This year, Wilson is averaging 27.5 points, 12.0 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks, which are better stats than she had when she won last season.

Wilson has been on a stretch that last few games that many can't keep up with, and that alone could have helped her separate from the rest of the pack. In her last game against the Phoenix Mercury, Wilson had 41 points and 17 rebounds in a 97-79 victory. Others around the league have been impressed with Wilson's play, including former WNBA player Sue Bird.

“I’ve seen it all when it comes to MVP races. I try to not listen to all the noise,” Bird told The Spun. “Yes, the Aces have lost more games than people anticipated, but A’ja Wilson’s play has not dropped. She has been the most consistent throughout the course of this season. For that reason, I’d give her the edge. In the same exact breath though, I’d say we have to let all the games play out.”

The Aces haven't had the season that many people expected them to have, but they are still a team that is dangerous to play. If Wilson continues to play at this level, it will be hard to stop them in the playoffs.