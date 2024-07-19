Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson achieved a significant milestone Friday, tying Maya Moore for the sixth-most Player of the Week honors in WNBA history with her 20th award.

Wilson's latest accolade marks her as the third player in WNBA history to earn four or more Player of the Week honors in three different seasons, joining Tina Charles and Elena Delle Donne. Additionally, Wilson is the first to achieve this feat in three consecutive seasons, per Across the Timeline.

Becky Hammon, head coach of the Las Vegas Aces, has always been vocal about her high regard for Wilson. At the Aces’ second championship parade, Hammon praised Wilson, stating, “I played against all the GOATs. Imma put it out there. This is going to be the GOAT of the GOATs,” per Cassandra Negley of Yahoo Sports.

Wilson’s performance this season has been nothing short of historic. She began the season with five consecutive games of at least 20 points and 10 rebounds, the longest streak in WNBA history. This was followed by a series of impressive games, including a 24-point, 20-rebound showcase against Seattle. The 450 points she scored in the first 20 games of the season set a new record, surpassing the previous high by 26 points.

Is A'ja Wilson one of the GOATs?

In her last six games before the All-Star and Olympic break, Wilson averaged 29.3 points and 15.1 rebounds. She became the first WNBA player to average at least 25 points and 15 rebounds over a five-game span, according to Across the Timeline.

Wilson currently leads the league in scoring with 27.2 points per game, rebounds with 12 per game, and blocks with 2.9 per game. She could become the first player in league history to lead these three categories in the same season. Wilson's all-around game has made her one of the most challenging players to defend, particularly after she added a 3-point shot to her repertoire. She has made 55 of 150 three-point attempts, averaging a career-best 39.5% from beyond the arc this season.

She is one of only seven players to win two MVP awards, two Defensive Player of the Year awards and a Finals MVP, making her the youngest among this elite group. Additionally, Wilson has led the Aces to two WNBA championships in 2022 and 2023.

The debate over the greatest of all time (GOAT) in women's basketball often includes Wilson due to her impact, records and success. She is set to receive her own signature shoe in 2025, joining other WNBA greats like Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu, as well as a feature on the NBA 2K cover.