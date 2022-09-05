A’ja Wilson’s strong message after wild Aces Game 3 win over Storm in WNBA Playoffs

The Las Vegas Aces and Seattle Storm went head-to-head in a clash for the ages over the weekend. The Aces ended up winning 110-98 in overtime. However, it took a last second shot in regulation to even force overtime. Aces star A’ja Wilson put the victory in perspective, per NBC Sports.

“We live for these moments. You work hard for these bright light games and just staying in it and understanding that we’ve worked hard to get to where we are.”

A’Ja Wilson posted 34 points in the contest. That mark represents her highest playoff point total of her career.

Aces head coach Becky Hammon shared her thoughts on the game as well.

“That was a hell of a game. I don’t know if I’ve ever been a part of something like that.”

Sue Bird hit a late three-pointer which put the Storm on top. Bird’s clutch shot seemed as if it was the dagger. But Jackie Young scored off of an inbound pass with under 2 records remaining to force OT. It was a game full of drama and excitement which ultimately saw Las Vegas earn the victory. The Aces now lead 2-1 in the series.

As aforementioned, A’ja Wilson dropped 34 points in the Aces win. But her defense is also of the utmost importance for the team. Wilson was recently named the WNBA Defensive Player of the Year. Her balanced attack makes her one of the most lethal players in the WNBA.

Wilson and the Aces will aim to wrap up this series against the Storm.