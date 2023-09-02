It's no secret that flights from game to game have been at the forefront of the issues that WNBA players currently face. Earlier this season, those issues came to a tipping point when Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner was harassed in an airport. Currently, WNBA players are not allowed to fly charter as other professional sports leagues have their players fly. For this season though, charter flights were allowed by the league if a team is facing a back-to-back game. One of the big changes though for this season was the WNBA was going to allow charter flights for the entirety of the playoffs as opposed to just the Finals like last season. It appears as if they've walked back on that initial agreement, however. Las Vegas Aces guard Alysha Clark took to social media on Friday to convey her thoughts on the league altering their plan.

https://x.com/alysha_clark/status/1697666672835055819?s=61&t=TZ_l9NemhwIAfOmcns4-kw

As per Howard Megdal of The Next, the new plan laid out by the WNBA gives teams the option of using a charter flight between playoff rounds either back to their home market or directly to the city of Game 1 of the next round. If the team chooses to fly charter back to their home market, they will need to fly commercial to Game 1 of the next round, and vice versa. It is not surprising that players such as the Aces' Alysha Clark are not happy with this new plan.

In a recent player survey done by ESPN, players selected travel as being the most pressing issue the WNBA currently faces.