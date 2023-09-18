The Las Vegas Aces have one of the most talented rosters ever assembled in the WNBA. The Aces had four All-Stars this season and earned the top seed in the WNBA playoffs thanks to the best regular season record in the league. They can now add the league's Sixth Player of the Year to the roster as well.

Aces forward Alysha Clark was named the league's Sixth Player of the Year on Monday. She's the third different Aces player to win the award, all of which came in the last five seasons.

Clark lost her father last September and is now an award-winning player on the championship favorite.

“He would be beaming with pride right now,” Clark said, via M.A. Voepel. “That's the part that was hard after finding out: I just wanted to pick up the phone and call him, ‘We finally got one.' He would be so happy, because he's seen my journey through this league, he's constantly been in my ear telling me how valuable I am.”

Clark averaged 6.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 39 games this season. She was one of the Aces' best players in their first-round triumph over the Chicago Sky. She scored 27 points and had 10 rebounds in two games.

Alysha Clark is more than deserving of the award and her dedication to her profession after her father's death commends that. The Aces not only signed a ton of star players, but they signed the right ones. It could lead to another championship for the franchise.