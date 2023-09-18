The WNBA Playoffs are underway and unsurprisingly, the Las Vegas Aces became the first team to advance to the second round. The Aces locked up the No. 1 seed and homecourt advantage throughout the postseason. They drew the No. 8 seed Chicago Sky as their opponent in the first round and as expected, they had no trouble dispatching them in two straight games. During the Aces Game 2 win, A'ja Wilson went off for a record-setting stat line never before seen in a WNBA playoff game. Following the game, Aces head coach Becky Hammon gave a hilarious response to Wilson's performance as per Annie Costabile of The Chicago Sun-Times.

"Somebody should have told me. I would have pulled her out early!" Becky Hammon laughs as she takes the podium, recognizing A'ja Wilson's record-setting performance. — Annie Costabile (@AnnieCostabile) September 17, 2023

A'ja Wilson ended up exiting the game for the final time at the 3:49 mark of the fourth quarter with the Aces comfortably ahead 85-63 at that point. They would end up winning by a final score of 92-70. Wilson finished with 38 points, 16 rebounds, one assist, three steals and four blocked shots in 30 minutes of play. She shot 15-23 from the field and 8-10 from the free-throw line. It was the first time in playoff history that a player finished with a stat line of at least 35 points, 15 rebounds, three steals and three blocked shots.

After the win, the Aces will have one week's worth of rest as the second round of the WNBA Playoffs does not begin until next Sunday. Becky Hammon's squad will get much needed rest as they've been playing short-handed due to the absences of Candace Parker and Riquna Williams.

Wilson is currently one of the front-runners of the WNBA MVP Award. A five-time All-Star in six seasons, Wilson has won two MVP Awards already including last season.