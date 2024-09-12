If there was any question about Bam Adebayo and A'ja Wilson possibly dating, they've definitely been making it more noticeable the past few weeks. During the Las Vegas Aces' game against the Indiana Fever, A'ja Wilson put her name in the record books once again, recording the most points ever in a WNBA season. Wilson continues her strong case for WNBA MVP, and endorsing her for the award, including Adebayo.

A day after the game, Adebayo tweeted one word saying “U’nanimous” with the apostrophe related to A'ja's first name.

Both Adebayo and Wilson have made cryptic tweets about each other over the past few weeks. After Wilson broke the record, the Aces' social media account tweeted “BAM!” and Wilson replied with a hilarious meme, as many people thought the account was referencing Adebayo.

With everything that Wilson has done this season, there's no doubt that she should be the unanimous MVP, and Adebayo knows.

A'ja Wilson's MVP case continues to grow with Aces

A'ja Wilson finished the game against the Indiana Fever with 27 points and broke the league's single-season scoring record with 956 points. Wilson is now on pace to become the first player to score 1,000 points in a single season in WNBA history.

After the game, Wilson spoke about making history but gave credit to her teammates for making her the player that she is.

Aces' head coach Becky Hammon spoke after the game about how special Wilson has been this season and in her entire career.

“You're really starting to see a really, really good gifted woman come into this maturity stage of not only her life, but basketball career,” Hammon said. “She's not just the best player in the world; she might be the most loved and adored by her teammates. I mean, this woman is special.”

Wilson has already won MVP twice in her career, previously winning last season. She's led the Aces to back-to-back titles, and she's looking to make it a three-peat this season. The Aces haven't been the same dominant team that they've been in years past, but it's still hard to deny the talent that they have on their team.