Fresh off a repeat victory in the WNBA Finals, Las Vegas Aces point guard Chelsea Gray had even bigger news to share. In a heartfelt Instagram post on Halloween, Gray announced that she and her wife, Tipesa, are expecting their first child.

The celebratory post featured a loving gaze over Tipesa’s shoulder and a baby onesie adorned with the words “A Baby is Brewing.” The reveal came just weeks after Gray and the Aces clinched their second consecutive WNBA championship, making for an unforgettable October.

 

While Chelsea Gray was sidelined with a foot injury during the final game of the series, her performance throughout the season was nothing short of remarkable. She dominated on the court, contributing significantly to the Aces' victory with 20 points in Game 1 and 11 assists in Game 2.

This announcement marks a new chapter for the couple, who first crossed paths at a Long Beach State open gym while Gray was attending Duke, as reported by Outsports. The former college basketball player, Tipesa, and Chelsea Gray kept in touch, eventually tying the knot in November 2019.

The couple’s joy was shared by teammates and fellow WNBA players, with stars like Candace Parker expressing their excitement and well-wishes in the comments section of Gray's post.

Although the Grays have yet to reveal further details about their growing family, it’s certain that their new addition will be warmly welcomed by the Aces community and have a front-row seat to witness a potential three-peat in the making.