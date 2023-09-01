The Las Vegas Aces own the best record in the WNBA. A'ja Wilson has led the charge for Las Vegas, establishing herself as an MVP candidate once again. Kelsey Plum has also played a pivotal role in the Aces' success. She recently addressed her plan of attack as the Aces prepare for another championship run.

“As good as you can get, there’s still a lot more things you can accomplish,” Plum said, via Sabreena Merchant of The Athletic. “When I think of arriving, the work is just getting started.”

Plum is known for her hard-work and dedication to the game. She's a strong player on both ends of the floor, providing value in many different facets of the game. Plum has turned herself into a reliable defender. Although she admittedly doesn't get the most steals or blocks, Plum prides herself on causing havoc for opponents.

“I might not get steals or blocks or anything, but I just try to make people get really annoyed,” Plum stated.

Kelsey Plum, Aces trying to repeat as champions

Although Plum's numbers have declined a bit in 2023 as compared to 2022, she's still in the midst of a strong season. Plum is averaging 18.5 points per game on 47.6 percent field goal and 39.5 percent three-point shooting. She's also almost automatic from the free throw line, finding the bottom of the net 91 percent of the time after drawing fouls.

Wilson will continue to set the tone for Las Vegas. The Aces are also hopeful that Candace Parker can return at some point as she deals with an injury. The team's depth has been important throughout the year as well.

Kelsey Plum's contributions will be key moving forward though as the Aces try to repeat as WNBA champions.