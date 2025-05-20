The Las Vegas Aces are one of the premier teams in the WNBA. They possess elite talent, especially A'ja Wilson, whose Nike shoe was sold out immediately upon release.

Now, they are giving their fans the opportunity of a lifetime to play in their fantasy camp. From August 1 to 3, Aces' fans will get to experience what it's like to be in the presence of professional basketball players.

Among the perks are travel, photos with players, provided transportation, and suite seats to watch a game.

When hoop dreams become reality 🏀✨ Sign up for a once-in-a-lifetime experience at the Aces Fantasy Camp! Step onto the court and into a life of a pro from August 1-3. Reserve your spot now ⬇️https://t.co/pqtHLsCcbi pic.twitter.com/WBmGD2thXg — Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) May 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Aces are starting the season as one of the most highly touted teams in the league. In addition to Wilson, they have a core of Jackie Young, Chelsea Gray, and Jewell Lloyd.

Though Kelsey Plum was traded to the Los Angeles Sparks, the Aces remain a top-contending team. They are looking to win their third championship in four years.

Their quest for another title will undoubtedly involve other top teams, including the New York Liberty, Indiana Fever, and Minnesota Lynx.

Furthermore, they have one of the most robust fan bases in the league.

The Aces and their fans

Due to their success, the Aces have garnered one of the most passionate fan bases in the WNBA. Their popularity extends beyond the bright lights to other cities and online.

In 2023, the Aces led the league in average attendance at home and on the road. Last year, they became the first WNBA team to sell out every home game.

The fan experience at Michelob ULTRA Arena is filled with energy, liveliness, and passion for every game. The Aces also offer a season membership to their fans that provides benefits, including discounts and invitations to special events.

So it only makes sense for the Aces to capitalize on this bond with their fans by creating a fantasy camp.