No one likes losing, especially if you're Indiana Fever guard, Caitlin Clark. After Clark had a historic game, the Atlanta Dream took down Indiana, 91-90.

Following the game, the star guard explained why the loss was great for her team.

“We wanted to win this game, but this is great for our team,” Clark said. “A little adversity, how are we going to respond? I have to give my team a lot of credit; we never gave up. We found a way to get back in it.

“We have a chance to go there and play them [again]. We can get a little redemption if we go down there and play well.”

Despite scoring 27 points and 11 assists and obtaining the most games in WNBA history with 25 points and 10 assists, it didn't matter.

Still, this is only the second game of the season. After all, the Fever demolished the Chicago Sky in the season opener and had major success.

Although Chicago is rebuilding, Atlanta is a team that is looking to contend. After acquiring Brittney Griner and Brionna Jones in free agency, the bigs are elite.

Combining them with Alisha Gray and Rhyne Howard, along with new head coach Karl Smesko, they have a legit team. That could be some of the competition Indiana will face.

Caitlin Clark sees Fever's loss as great

Facing elite competition is a major advantage, especially this early in the season. No one knew what the Dream would be like after bringing in Smesko, Griner, and Jones.

However, that combination proved to be what they needed.

Not to mention, Indiana reloaded itself. They re-signed Kelsey Plum, and the Fever also signed DeWanna Bonner in free agency, along with Natasha Howard, and traded for others.

The core group is intact, but the surrounding pieces are vastly different.

Again, the Fever played two vastly different teams, and they couldn't be more opposite. No matter what, Clark is thankful for the loss, as it can grow the team chemistry.

They weren't supposed to lose, so this can be a massive test of how they respond. At the end of the day, there are 42 more games left to be played.

One game won't define their season, but having some type of adversity this early could be exactly what they need. It may not be “adversity” in other's eyes, but that's not how Clark sees it.

No matter what, the Fever will have a chance to respond on Thursday as they head to Atlanta in a back-to-back series.