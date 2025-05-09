Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson is riding the success of her new signature shoe, the “A-One.” Wilson's shoes sold out immediately, and beyond that, she became the first WNBA player to become a “Funko Pop” figure.

As for her shoe, the debut Nike commercial generated an exuberant amount of praise, in part because of Malia Obama's directorial talent. The daughter of former president and first lady Barack and Michelle Obama has cemented her status as a prominent newbie in filmmaking.

Wilson spoke highly of Obama's abilities and how much of an honor it was to collaborate with her, per Vegas Sports Today.

“It was tons of fun getting her involved and seeing her vision,” she said. “Also, putting me in it, because I'm no actress. The young girl I was playing pattycake with was amazing – she was directing me through it all.”

Wilson elaborated on what it was like to work with Obama for the Moreau Sports Media Production Company.

“That's my team at Nike..I grew up seeing her on Tv all the time…just to be a part of the campaign was truly a blessing…it was so cool to bring that to life.”

In 2024, Wilson became the 13th WNBA player with a signature shoe. She is also coming off winning her 2nd WNBA MVP. The Aces are poised to remain a vital presence in the league.

They were looking to repeat as champions but lost to the New York Liberty in the Finals last season. The Aces still have a strong core with Wilson, Jackie Young, and Chelsea Gray.

Her status as one of the best all-around players in the game, combined with her marketability, puts her in a unique position.

A'ja Wilson is a fixture in pop culture

Wilson follows in the footsteps of players such as Lisa Leslie and Sheryl Swoopes, pop culture staples who transcend the game. Her visibility with the Aces in the bright lights of Las Vegas is an ideal location.

She has used her growing platform to talk about pressing and personal issues. Among them are mental health, dyslexia, and black girlhood.

Wilson wrote about this in her book Dear Black Girls: How to Be True to You. She has also become a presence in the fashion world.

Wilson collaborated with designers like Sergio Hudson, who dressed Michelle Obama and Beyonce.