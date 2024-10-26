Despite the Las Vegas Aces winning two WNBA championships in the last three years, the team is seeking a change in its front office. The organization hired Natalie Williams as general manager in 2022 but will be moving on just two years later.

President Nikki Fargas decided not to renew Williams' contract after the 2024 season, the team announced on Oct. 26. Since being hired, Williams won a title in each of the first two years of her tenure but could not complete the three-peat in 2024. However, Williams was never recognized for her success as the WNBA Executive of the Year.

Since the 2022 season, Williams has led the Aces to a combined 87-29 regular season record. Las Vegas could not make the WNBA Finals in 2024 but entered as the No. 4 seed before falling to the eventual champions New York Liberty.

Before her executive career began, Williams played seven years in the WNBA with the Utah Starzz — the franchise that eventually rebranded as the Aces — and Indiana Fever. She was a two-sport star in college at UCLA, being named an All-American in both basketball and volleyball.

Aces' success under Natalie Williams

Following four seasons of moderate success under head coach Bill Laimbeer, the Aces sought a full turnover in the 2021-2022 offseason. Raiders and Aces owner Mark Davis approved the hiring of both Williams as the general manager and former San Antonio Spurs assistant Becky Hammon as the head coach.

The result of the gutsy moves has led to the best three-year stretch in franchise history. The Aces' 2022 championship resulted in Hammon being awarded the WNBA Coach of the Year and A'ja Wilson winning her second MVP award. Las Vegas became the first team to repeat as WNBA champions in 2023.

While the team could not win a third consecutive title in 2024, Wilson was again named league MVP, giving her three trophies on top of her 2023 WNBA Finals MVP award. During the 2024 Olympic break, Wilson also won another gold medal with teammates Kelsey Plum, Jackie Young and Chelsea Gray. The Aces' four players on the United States Olympic women's basketball squad were the most from any WNBA team.