Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon is no stranger to the “underdog” label. Throughout her career, she has proven herself as a coach through hard work.

“If you want to put me as an underdog, I’m perfectly comfortable in that role,” Hammon said, as reported by Mark Anderson of The Associated Press. “I’m not somebody who has gotten here by luck. I’ve had to work. I’m not afraid to work. I enjoy working and I enjoy working hard. I don’t like sucking at anything.”

Hammon's journey in the basketball world hasn’t been easy. Despite being a consensus All-American in 1999 at Colorado State, she went undrafted. However, Hammon would go on to become a multiple WNBA All-Star. The persistent need to earn respect has been a defining feature of her career, and now drives her success as the coach of the two-time defending WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces.

Hammon's coaching philosophy mirrors the mindset that propelled her as a player. A’ja Wilson, Kelsey Plum and Chelsea Gray epitomize this shared mentality. Wilson, fueled by not being named MVP last season, has delivered a historic stretch of performances this year. Plum, who initially balked at the idea of coming off the bench, has proven herself on her court. Gray was named the 2022 Finals MVP.

This drive has forged a championship chemistry within the Aces, validating owner Mark Davis' decision to offer Hammon the league’s first $1 million-a-year coaching contract in 2022.

“She’s as competitive as they come,” Plum said of Hammon. “Her journey and not having things handed to her is what has made her her. Becky is someone that’s always going to win. She’s going to figure it out.”

Las Vegas Aces have worked through challenges this season

The Aces have faced challenges this season, starting with a 6-6 record, matching their total losses from the previous season. However, since Gray's return from injury, the team has won seven of its last eight games. Despite their ups and downs, Hammon remains focused, understanding that as defending champions, they are a target for every opponent.

“We just have to understand that other teams are going 110 (mph) against us,” Hammon said. “It’s not a good time for us to be on cruise control, and I think we’ve been on cruise control a little bit.”

Wilson sees similarities between Hammon and South Carolina coach Dawn Staley, both known for their honesty and dedication to their players.

“It makes my job a lot easier because I know I’m never alone,” Wilson said. “Her and coach Staley are so familiar in that sense. It’s like, ‘I’m going to coach you and I’m going to push you hard. At the same time, I’m going to love you even harder.’”

Hammon’s storied career includes leading Colorado State to the Sweet 16 in 1999, making the Liberty’s roster despite being undrafted, and earning multiple All-Star selections. Her jersey hangs in the rafters of the Aces’ home arena and she was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame last year.

With the Aces aiming for a historic third consecutive WNBA title, Hammon’s competitive spirit remains a driving force this season.

“So if that doesn’t excite you, that opportunity?” Hammon said of the chance at three-peat, something that hasn’t been done since the days of the Houston Comets. “Then just the plain old simple fact that I hate losing.”