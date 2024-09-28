ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Las Vegas Aces take on the New York Liberty. Our WNBA Playoffs odds series has our Aces Liberty prediction, odds and pick. Find out how to watch Aces Liberty.

The New York Liberty and the Las Vegas Aces met in last year's WNBA Finals. The Aces won Game 4 in New York by one point to defend their championship and go back-to-back. The Liberty have been the best team in the WNBA this season, but the Aces won 9 of 10 to close the regular season. Both teams swept their WNBA playoff first-round series. It's all set up for the ultimate clash between the two-time defending champions from the West and the juggernaut from the East. The winner of this series could face a very tough opponent in the WNBA Finals, but the survivor of this best-of-five battle will definitely think it has the inside track to the trophy for 2024.

A galaxy of stars will take the court for this game. The Aces and Liberty combined to put 11 players on the court in the 2024 Paris Olympics, six for Vegas and five for New York, across multiple women's national teams. Five Aces and two members of the Liberty won Olympic gold for the United States.

A'Ja Wilson is the WNBA MVP, the league's clear-cut best player. New York's trio of Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu, and Jonquel Jones might be the best collection of three players on one WNBA roster this season. Some might say that the key to this series is for the other stars on the Aces to rise up and match the Stewart-Ionescu-Jones triumvirate posed by New York. Others might say that the series is less about the stars and more about the role players. Which team will display better-quality depth?

Interestingly, the Aces nearly beat the Liberty in New York a few weeks ago — late in the regular season — without A'Ja Wilson on the court. New York got out to a huge lead but the Aces then made a furious comeback and almost stole the game. It's also notable that New York won a game earlier this season against fellow WNBA semifinalist Connecticut — the third-place team in the league — without Sabrina Ionescu on the court. Both teams have shown they are more than just their stars, and yet in a clash of giants, it's hard to look away from the players these teams depend on to make the biggest plays.

It's a series which has everything, and it's not even the WNBA Finals. What a basketball treat Aces-Liberty figures to be.

Here are the Aces-Liberty WNBA Playoffs odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

WNBA Playoffs Odds: Aces-Liberty Odds

Las Vegas Aces: +4 (-110)

Moneyline: +154

New York Liberty: -4 (-110)

Moneyline: -192

Over: 163.5 (-106)

Under: 163.5 (-114)

How To Watch Aces vs Liberty

Time: 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT

TV: ABC, ESPN Plus

Why The Aces Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Aces are defending really well. Remember that they held the Seattle Storm to two points in the fourth quarter of Game 1 in the 2024 playoffs. This team knows how to win championships and has regained its elite winning edge and identity. Do you want to bet against this team with all the poker chips in the middle of the table? Vegas is making the case that it is once again the toughest out in the WNBA.

Why The Liberty Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Liberty wanted Vegas. They got Vegas. This is the series, the moment, New York has been dreaming about all season. Expect the Liberty to play their very best basketball, which will be more than good enough to cover.

Final Aces-Liberty Prediction & Pick

We think Game 1 favors the Liberty. They really want to avenge the WNBA Finals loss from 2023. Vegas might make this a series in Games 2-4, but New York should land the first big punch. Take New York.

Final Aces-Liberty Prediction & Pick: Liberty -4