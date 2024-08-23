ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Las Vegas Aces take on the Minnesota Lynx. Our WNBA odds series has our Aces Lynx prediction, odds and pick. Find out how to watch Aces Lynx.

It feels like a moment of truth for the Las Vegas Aces as they go to Minnesota on Friday. Wednesday night, the Aces were hammered by the Lynx in Las Vegas, and not for the first time this season. Minnesota won by double digits in Vegas on June 11, so in this return visit by the Lynx, the Aces figured to put up a better fight. They didn't. Minnesota carried the run of play for most of the four quarters and won comfortably again on the Aces' home floor, 98-87. For a Vegas team which lost by 12 to the New York Liberty at home just a few days earlier, it had to rate as a discouraging defeat. The two-time defending WNBA champions had a lot to prove, and yet they couldn't raise their game against a WNBA title contender at home.

If the Aces, two days later, can't beat the Lynx in a rematch, it would leave WNBA analysts with little choice. They would have to rate the Lynx — just half a game behind second-place Connecticut in the standings — as more of a threat to make the WNBA Finals than the Aces in the Western Conference. We've seen the Seattle Storm wobble after the Olympic break, losing two of three games against opponents with losing records. If the best team in the Western Conference is to remain a point of debate, Vegas has to win this game. If the Aces lose, Minnesota becomes the clear-cut best team in the West heading into the WNBA playoffs in a few weeks. The Lynx, should they handle Vegas, would increase their chances of getting the No. 2 seed in the playoffs and becoming the main challenger to the New York Liberty, who are the obvious title favorites at this point (with a 25-4 record).

This feels like a very big game in the WNBA regular season.

Here are the Aces-Lynx WNBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

WNBA Odds: Aces-Lynx Odds

Las Vegas Aces: -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -154

Minnesota Lynx: +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +126

Over: 166 (-110)

Under: 166 (-110)

How To Watch Aces vs Lynx

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. PT

TV: ION, WNBA League Pass

Why The Aces Can Cover The Spread/Win

It's a prove-it-or-go-home moment for the Aces. It's not a playoff game, but it feels like one. Vegas did win in Minnesota earlier this season. Improbably, these teams have met three times this season, and the road team is 3-0. Vegas is the road team here. Why not ride the wave and bet on the trend continuing?

Why The Lynx Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Lynx recently made an acquisition, getting Myisha Hines-Allen from the Washington Mystics. Hines-Allen scored 8 points and grabbed 4 rebounds in 14 minutes against the Aces in the Wednesday win for the Lynx. That's hugely productive. If Hines-Allen can continue to make that kind of impact as a reserve role player, it relieves pressure from the Minnesota starters and gives the Lynx a much more dynamic lineup. This could be the X-factor in Minnesota winning.

Final Aces-Lynx Prediction & Pick

We are very skeptical of the Aces on a broader level. They seem mentally worn down and have not been helped by coach Becky Hammon getting immersed in off-court controversies this season. That said, this could be a rally-the-troops moment for a proud championship team. Vegas should be better than on Wednesday, but will it be enough to win? We don't feel good about picking this game. Just enjoy it. It should be entertaining and compelling.

Final Aces-Lynx Prediction & Pick: Lynx moneyline