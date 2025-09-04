ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The UFC Paris Prelims are rolling from Accor Arena as we're ready for another betting prediction and pick for this next bout in the Middleweight (185) Division. UFC veteran Brad Tavares will take on Poland's Robert Bryczek in a brawl you won't want to miss! Check the UFC odds for our Tavares-Bryczek prediction and pick.

Brad Tavares (21-10) has gone 16-10 in his UFC career dating back to 2010. He's gone 2-3 in his last five fights and has seen just about every look you can get as a UFC athlete. He beat another vet in Gerald Meerschaert his last time out, looking to do the same as the betting favorite here. Tavares stands 6-foot-1 with a 74-inch reach.

Robert Bryczek (17-6) is 0-1 in the UFC following a debut loss to Ihor Potieria by unanimous decision. It was certainly a step-up in competition from Bryczek who started his pro career in the Eastern European regional scene. He'll look for that elusive first win in this one. Bryczek stands six feet tall with a 75-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Paris Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Paris Odds: Brad Tavares- Robert Bryczek Odds

Brad Tavares: -218

Robert Bryczek: +180

Over 2.5 rounds: -215

Under 2.5 rounds: +165

Why Brad Tavares Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Gerald Meerschaert – U DEC

Last 5: 2-3

Finishes: 5 KO/TKO, 2 SUB

Brad Tavares turned back the clock once again during his last bout, giving Gerald Meerschaert fits the entire time and not allowing his opponent to land any meaningful offense. Tavares managed to turn the pressure on late and ultimately win himself the fight in the third round, showing that the 15-year UFC veteran still has a ton left in the tank.

While Tavares has always been a threat with his punching power, just five of his career wins have come by way of knockout. He's been far more successful in mixing his striking and wrestling while controlling opponents over the course of three rounds. Against a newcomer like Bryczek, we could see much of the same from the experienced vet in Tavares.

Tavares will also have a sizable edge in this fight thanks to his striking speed and ability to dodge punches. His reflexes are far better than Bryczek's, allowing him chances to counter with strikes and shoot the takedown if he's got his opponent hurt. Either way, if Tavares can press Bryczek along the fence, he should be able to have him guessing as he chases the finish.

Why Robert Bryczek Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Ihor Potieria – U DEC

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 11 KO/TKO, 1 SUB

Robert Bryczek is looking to avenge his last performance following a loss during his debut. While he didn't look terrible during his first fight, there was clearly a skill gap between him and Ihor Potieria. Bryczek is very dangerous and poses and massive knockout threat with 11 KO's to his name. However, he's still working on mixing his martial arts and being much more fluid inside the octagon.

Bryczek will need to make significant improvements in terms of his movement and becoming a much more agile fights. On the feet, he tends to stand straight up and his muscular frame causes him to look stiff at times. He'll need to work dynamic movement into his game if he wants to be successful in wrestling at any point. For now, he's still relying on his knockout power to get him through fights.

While this may work at the lower levels, Bryczek will need to turn in a complete performance to best someone with as much experience as Brad Tavares. His low leg kicks could become a factor in this game, but we're far more concerned about his striking defense and ability to string combinations together when he's landing on the opponent.

Final Brad Tavares- Robert Bryczek Prediction & Pick

This should be another fun matchup as both men are willing to slug it out in the center of the octagon. Brad Tavares is the far more experienced fighter and is more well-rounded from a skill standpoint. Bryczek, however, is a fantastic athlete with a tremendous frame and ability, but he's still working on honing his skills and perfecting some of his technique as a striker.

I don't expect either fight to engage the grappling exchanges as both men thrive in a boxing fight on the feet. The key to this fight will be countering and whoever can time their counters cleaner. While “being first” may be a strong tactic for many, fighting reactionary could be the way to go with two volatile fighters like these two in the cage.

Ultimately, we haven't seen enough from Bryczek to prove that he can effectively win fights against better competition, so we have to roll with the veteran Tavares to get the job done here.

Final Brad Tavares- Robert Bryczek Prediction & Pick: Brad Tavares (-218)