ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Las Vegas Aces take on the Connecticut Sun. Our WNBA odds series has our Aces Sun prediction, odds, and pick. Find out how to watch Aces-Sun.

The Las Vegas Aces are a very enigmatic team. They have endured a very bumpy and difficult regular season. They have rarely been able to get on a big roll, not just in terms of wins but in terms of playing elite basketball and sustaining that elevated level. This was the best team in the WNBA the past two seasons. Last year, the Aces dominated in the regular season, going 34-6. This year, they have lost more than twice as many games as they lost last year. The Chelsea Gray injury in the first 15 games of the season obviously limited the Aces, but once Gray got healthy and became fully re-integrated into the lineup, this team was supposed to take off. There was one winning binge in which Vegas won 10 of 11 games from mid-June through mid-July, but that's the only month-long period in which Las Vegas has truly thrived. The other months of the season have been an absolute slog for coach Becky Hammon's team. Vegas was 6-6 in its first 12 games of the season, and has split its last 10 games heading into the home stretch of the regular season.

It is worth wondering if the Aces' more recent struggles were the product of the Summer Olympics in France, given that five different Aces were on the Olympic team and might be a little more overextended than other WNBA players. The Phoenix Mercury are another WNBA team which placed several players on the Olympic team, and Phoenix has not been very good since the Olympic break, either. The Aces might have reasons for their inconsistent play, but it remains that they can hope for nothing better than a fourth-place finish in the regular season standings, behind New York, Minnesota, and Connecticut.

We have played roughly 85 percent of the WNBA schedule, and yet we might not have a firm idea of exactly what this Las Vegas team is capable of. As sluggish as they have often been, their last three games have revealed what the Aces can do when they're working well together. They have beaten the Atlanta Dream, Phoenix Mercury, and Chicago Sky by double-digit margins, covering the spread each time. It is as though the urgency of the latter part of the season is finally bringing out the best in this group. Will it continue, or will inconsistency creep back into this team? It's one of the most interesting stories in the WNBA with the playoffs just two weeks away.

Here are the Aces-Sun WNBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

WNBA Odds: Aces-Sun Odds

Las Vegas Aces: -2 (-108)

Moneyline: -140

Connecticut Sun: +2 (-112)

Moneyline: +114

Over: 165.5 (-112)

Under: 165.5 (-108)

How To Watch Aces vs Sun

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT

TV: ION, WNBA League Pass

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (Free Trial)*

Why The Aces Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Aces are rolling. Finally. They haven't played this well since early July. They are re-earning the trust of bettors who have regularly backed them with a series of covered spreads in their last three games. Connecticut, meanwhile, has Alyssa Thomas playing ineffective basketball since sustaining an injury last Saturday at Washington. Connecticut managed only 64 points in a home-court loss to Seattle earlier this week. Vegas would clearly seem to have the upper hand here.

Why The Sun Can Cover The Spread/Win

Alyssa Thomas did struggle on Tuesday against the Storm, but she did play 35 minutes, so it seems it's less an issue of her physical capabilities and more a matter of simply regaining rhythm and continuity. She should be better in this game, and if she is, the Sun have a great chance to win at home. They're fighting for second place in the league and have a lot of incentive to win.

Final Aces-Sun Prediction & Pick

Aces games have been notoriously hard to bet on this year in the W, so we're going to sit this one out. It's not an easy game to get a read on.

Final Aces-Sun Prediction & Pick: Aces -2