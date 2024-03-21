Acheron is a 5-star Lightning Nihility character that we first encountered in Penacony. This supposed Galaxy Ranger may be more than meets the eye. With her arrival in Honkai Star Rail during Phase 1 of Version 2.1, players will be able this familiar-looking character. Should you get her, or plan on getting her, then here's our Honkai Star Rail guide on the best build for Acheron, from her Light Cones to her Relics and more.
Honkai Star Rail Guide – Acheron Light Cones and Relics Build
Do note that this guide is for the currently available or immediately upcoming Light Cones and Relics. Should new sets of Light Cones and Relics appear in Honkai Star Rail that are better for Acheron, we will be sure to update this guide.
Jump To: Abilities | Trace Priority | Light Cones | Relics | Teams
Acheron Abilities Overview
We already talked about Acheron's abilities in a separate article. However, for this guide let's go through them quickly.
Acheron is a 5-Star Lightning Nihility character. Normally, those on the Path of Nihility are debuffers or DOT characters. Although Acheron does have debuffs of her own, she relies more on her fellow Nihility characters before unleashing huge amounts of damage.
Her Basic Attack, Trilateral Wiltcross, deals Lightning DMG to a single enemy. Her Skill, Octobolt Flash, does three things. First, it gives Acheron a point of Slashed Dream, which we will go back to later. She will then inflict one stack of Crimson Knot on the target enemy, before finally dealing Lightning DMG to the target and adjacent targets. Her Ultimate, Slashed Dream Cries in Red, allows Acheron to target three enemies, dealing Lightning DMG to them, before dealing Lightning DMG to all enemies. Acheron will deal more DMG to enemies the more Crimson Knots they have.
Now, let's go back to Slashed Dream. Her Talent, Atop Rainleaf Hangs Oneness, allows Acheron to use her Ultimate whenever she has 9 points of Slashed Dream. Acheron receives a point of Slashed Dream whenever she uses her Skill, or whenever her enemies receive a debuff, be it ally or foe. Additionally, the enemy will also receive 1 stack of Crimson Knot. The Talent also reduces the All-Type RES of all enemies, while also allowing Acheron to reduce an enemy's Toughness regardless of their weakness type.
Her Technique, Quadrivalent Ascendance, allows Acheron to immediately attack an enemy. If the enemy is a normal enemy, they immediately die. This can be chained up to three times. If they are not a Normal enemy, then during combat, Acheron will gain Quadrivalent Ascendance each wave. This will deal Lightning DMG to all enemies, while also reducing their Toughness. This also gives Acheron 1 point of Slashed Dream after using her Ultimate, while also inflicting Crimson Knot to one enemy.
Acheron Traces Priority
When leveling her traces, focus on leveling her Ultimate first, to increase the total damage that it deals. Follow this up with her Talent, which increases the amount of All-Type RES reduction she applies to enemies. Next comes her Skill, which increases the DMG it deals. Finally, level her Basic Attack, as you will likely be using her Skills and Ultimate more than her Basic Attack.
As for the Major Traces, it's enough to get them in order. That is, get Red Ogre first, then The Abyss, and finally Thunder Core.
Acheron Light Cones Guide
All values given here are at maximum Superimposed.
Along the Passing Shore: Increases the wearer's CRIT DMG by 60%. When the wearer hits the enemy target, inflicts Empty Bubbles on the enemy, lasting for 1 turn. This effect can be triggered 1 time against each target for every attack the wearer launches. The wearer deals 40% more DMG to targets afflicted with Empty Bubbles, and DMG from the wearer's Ultimate additionally increases by 40%.
This is Acheron's best Light Cone build, as it empowers her entire kit. First off, it gives her CRIT DMG, which is already a good stat increase. Next, there's the Empty Bubbles, which increases the DMG that Acheron deals, on top of an additional DMG increase for her Ultimate.
Patience Is All You Need: Increases DMG dealt by the wearer by 40%. After every attack launched by wearer, their SPD increases by 8%, stacking up to 3 times. If the wearer hits an enemy target that is not afflicted by Erode, there is a 100% base chance to inflict Erode to the target. Enemies afflicted with Erode are also considered to be Shocked and will receive Lightning DoT at the start of each turn equal to 100% of the wearer's ATK, lasting for 1 turn(s).
This is a decent Light Cone alternative for Acheron as it increases her DMG and gives her SPD. It also applies a debuff in the form of Erode, which allows Acheron to potentially get a point of Slashed Dream by just using her Normal Attack on an enemy without Erode.
Good Night and Sleep Well: For every debuff the target enemy has, the DMG dealt by the wearer increases by 24%, stacking up to 3 time(s). This effect also applies to DoT.
This is a decent 4-star Light Cone for Acheron as it works off of the debuffs that enemies may have. Since you will be applying debuffs on enemies anyway, it would be easy to get up to 72% DMG increase from 3 stacks of the effect. You will lose a bit of stats because this is a 4-star light cone, but the DMG increase should make up for it.
It's Showtime: When the wearer inflicts a debuff on an enemy, gains a stack of Trick. Every stack of Trick increases the wearer's DMG dealt by 10%, stacking up to 3 time(s). This effect lasts for 1 turn(s). When the wearer's Effect Hit Rate is 80% or higher, increases ATK by 36%.
This is a good F2P Lightcone for Acheron as players can farm for it. Since Acheron can apply Debuffs, she will be able to take advantage of the increased DMG. The only downside of this is that players will need to increase Acheron's Effect Hit Rate to 80% for the 36% ATK increase, which may be difficult without an Effect Hit Rate Body Relic (which is not recommended)
Acheron Relics Guide
- Increases DMG dealt to enemies with debuffs by 12%.
- Increases CRIT Rate by 4%. The wearer deals 8%/12% increased CRIT DMG to enemies with at least 2/3 debuffs. After the wearer inflicts a debuff on enemy targets, the aforementioned effects increase by 100%, lasting for 1 turn(s).
This is the best Relics build for Acheron thanks to how it complements Acheron's debuff-centric playstyle. It's easy to activate the 2-piece effect, since Acheron's team, and even Acheron herself, will be able to apply debuffs on the enemy. Additionally, as Acheron herself can apply debuffs, the effects of the 4-piece set will double, further increasing the DMG she deals.
- Increases Lightning DMG by 10%.
- When the wearer uses their Skill, increases the wearer's ATK by 20% for 1 turn(s).
This is a pretty decent placeholder Relics build for Acheron, thanks to it increasing her Lightning DMG and ATK. However, this is very much overshadowed by Pioneer Diver of Dead Waters, so players should immediately replace it for that when possible.
Izumo Gensei and Takama Divine Realm
- Increases the wearer's ATK by 12%. When entering battle, if at least one other ally follows the same Path as the wearer, then the wearer's CRIT Rate increases by 12%.
This Planar Ornament set arrives in Honkai Star Rail in Version 2.1, and is the best for Acheron's Relics build. Since you will likely be running Acheron in a team with other Nihility characters, you can easily activate the 12% Crit Rate increase, not to mention the innate 12% ATK increase.
- Increases the wearer's CRIT Rate by 8%. When the wearer's current CRIT Rate reaches 50% or higher, the wearer's Ultimate and follow-up attack DMG increases by 15%.
Inert Salsotto is a good alternative for the CRIT Rate increase, as well as the increased Ultimate DMG. The only downside of this Planar Ornament is the need to reach 50% CRIT Rate. Players either need to get really lucky with their Substats, or invest in a CRIT Rate Body, which is not really ideal.
For Acheron's Relics Stats, try to get CRIT DMG for her Body (or CRIT Rate if unlucky with substats), SPD for the Feet, Lightning DMG% for the Sphere, and ATK% for the Rope. For Substats, get CRIT Rate/DMG as needed, then ATK%, and finally SPD.
Acheron Team Guide
Acheron excels in teams that can apply debuffs quickly on enemies, primarily Nihility teams. It's also possible to place her in a team with only one other Nihility member, and another DPS.
Here are some possible team compositions for Acheron
Premium Nihility Team
- Acheron Main DPS
- Pela Support
- Welt Support
- Huohuo Healer
This is a decent Nihility team, thanks to their ability to apply various debuffs to the enemy. This also fulfills the requirement for the Trace: The Abyss, giving Acheron 160% increased DMG. Although Huohuo's energy recharge on her Ultimate is useless on Acheron, Acheron will still be able to benefit from the ATK increase.
If, however, the player has E2 Acheron, then it is possible to reduce the number of Nihility characters on the team by 1. Welt, for example, can be replaced by Sparkle or Bronya, which can both speed up Acheron's ability to charge her Ultimate (from the Action Advanced Forward), as well as the increased CRIT DMG. They may, however, need to bring another Nihility character to apply a debuff or use Fire Trailblazer with the Trend of the Universal Market Light Cone.
F2P Acheron Team
- Acheron Main DPS
- Pela Support
- Guinaifen Sub DPS
- Gallagher Healer
This is a pretty decent F2P team for Acheron, using 4-star units that the player likely has already. Pela is still the perfect Nihility support for Acheron, thanks to her DEF down debuffs (especially with the Resolution Shines As Pearls of Sweat Light Cone). Guinaifen is here to apply DoT (which counts as debuffs) in two ways: her burn and the Firekiss debuff, further empowering Acheron. Gallagher is here as a healer, as well as another debuff applier (via Besotted).
These team compositions are just suggestions. It is up to the player how they want to use Acheron.
That's all for our guide on Acheron's best Light Cones and Relics build in Honkai Star Rail. Acheron will be available for drawing once Phase 1 of Version 1.6 goes live. Players interested in getting her must make sure to roll during said banner. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.