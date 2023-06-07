Pela is a 4-star Ice Nihility character. Although available from launch, she is receiving a rate-up in the second banner for Version 1.1 alongside Luocha, Yukong, and Qingque. This young but capable Intelligence Officer of the Silvermane Guards is stronger than she looks. Should you plan to get her or get more copies of her, then here's our Honkai Star Rail guide on the best build for Pela, from her Light Cones to her Relics and more.

Honkai Star Rail Guide – Pela Light Cones and Relics Build

Do note that this guide is for the currently available Light Cones and Relics. Should new sets of Light Cones and Relics appear in Honkai Star Rail that are better for Pela, we will be sure to update this guide.

Jump To: Abilities | Trace Priority | Light Cones | Relics | Teams

Pela Abilities Overview

We already talked about Pela's abilities in a separate article. However, for the purposes of this guide let's go through them quickly.

Pela is a 4-star Ice Nihility character. The Path of Nihility focuses on applying debuffs on enemies, making it easier for the player and his team to take them down. Her Basic Attack, Frost Shot, deals Ice DMG to a single enemy. Frostbite, her Skill, removes 1 buff from a single enemy, while also dealing Ice DMG to the enemy.

Her Ultimate, Zone Suppression, deals Ice DMG to all enemies while inflicting Exposed on them as well. This lowers their DEF for a few turns. Her Talent, Data Collecting, restores Pela's Energy whenever she removes a debuff from the enemy. Her Technique, Preemptive Strike, has her immediately attacking the enemy. She then deals Ice DMG to a random enemy, while lowering the DEF of all enemies for a few turns.

Pela Traces Priority

When leveling her Trace, it's important to level her Ultimate first. This increases the Ice DMG she deals to enemies, while also increasing the DEF reduction amount she applies to enemies. Afterward, the player should level her Talent, which increases her Energy regeneration upon applying debuffs. The player should then improve her Skill, which increases the DMG she deals. Finally, level Basic ATK, which she will only do occasionally.

As for the Major Traces, the player should select The Secret Strategy first, which buffs the team's Effect Hit Rate. Afterward, the player can improve either Wipe Out or Bash. This improves the damage that Pela does to debuffed and buff removed enemies.

Pela Light Cones Guide

Resolution Shines As Pearls of Sweat: When the wearer hits an enemy and if the hit enemy is not already Ensnared, then there is a 60%/70%/80%/90%/100% base chance to Ensnare the hit enemy. Ensnared enemies' DEF decreases by 12%/13%/14%/15%/16% for 1 turn(s).

This is currently one of the best Light Cones you can equip on Pela. This stacks on top of her Ultimate's DEF down, and can easily be applied on enemies by using her Basic ATK and Skill. This makes sure that the enemy will always have the DEF decrease debuff.

Before the Tutorial Mission Starts: Increases the wearer's Effect Hit Rate by 20%/25%/30%/35%/40%. When the wearer attacks DEF-reduced enemies, regenerates 4/5/6/7/8 Energy.

The Effect Hit Rate makes it so that the player has a higher chance of applying the Exposed debuff on their enemy, as it is not a guaranteed debuff. After the player does apply the DEF debuff, attacking helps Pela regenerate her Energy. This lets her charge her Ultimate quickly, which allows her to apply the Exposed debuff again, and so on and so forth.

Eyes of the Prey: Increases the wearer's Effect Hit Rate by 20%/25%/30%/35%/40% and increases DoT by 24%/30%/36%/42%/48%.

The main effect you want from this Light Cone is the Effect Hit Rate increase. Much like Before the Tutorial Mission Starts, this increases the chance of the player applying the Exposed debuff from her Ultimate. As for the DoT, it'll only be useful if the player can Weakness Break enemies. Otherwise, it'll just be a permanent version of the next Light Cone.

Void: At the start of the battle, the wearer's Effect Hit Rate increases by 20%/25%/30%/35%/40% for 3 turn(s).

This is the F2P option for Pela. Much like the previous two Light Cone options, this one helps Pela land her Ultimate's Exposed debuff. The only downside of this Light Cone is that it has a 3-turn duration. That means that for long fights, this Light Cone just becomes a Stat Stick after the 3 turns have passed.

Pela Relics Guide

4-piece Musketeer of Wild Wheat

ATK increases by 12%.

The wearer's SPD increases by 6% and Basic ATK DMG increases by 10%.

As there isn't really a perfect Relics set to build for Pela, Musketeer of Wild Wheat is the best at the moment. This gives her a variety of stats, allowing her to contribute to the team's DPS. Until a better Relics set is introduced to the game, this set will likely just be a means to increase her stats.

2-piece Pan-Galactic Commercial Enterprise

Increases the wearer's Effect Hit Rate by 10%. Meanwhile, the wearer's ATK increases by an amount that is equal to 25% of the current Effect Hit Rate, up to a maximum of 25%.

This is the best Planar Ornament for Pela at the moment, as it helps in increasing her chance of applying her Exposed debuff on her Ultimate. Not only that, but this also increases her ATK based on her Effect Hit Rate. This allows her to deal even more damage with her attacks.

2-piece Fleet of the Ageless

Increases the wearer's Max HP by 12%. When the wearer's SPD reaches 120 or higher, all allies' ATK increases by 8%.

Alternatively, the player can also use Fleet of the Ageless. This is the default Planar Ornament Set for support characters, as it increases her team's ATK when she reaches the SPD prerequisite. Not only that, but it also increases her HP, which increases Pela's survivability.

For Relic main stats, players should focus on Effect Hit Rate for the Body, Speed on the Feet, Ice DMG on the Planar Sphere, and Energy Regen Rate on the Link Rope. As for Substats, the player should look for Effect Hit Rate, SPD, and ATK% in that order.

Pela Team Guide

As Pela is a debuffer, she can fit into a lot of team compositions easily. Instead of using a buffer, the player can instead increase the damage her allies deal by lowering the enemy's DEF. However, if the player has Pela at Eidolon 4 (E4), then they unlock Pela's other niche. That is, she becomes an anti-Ice debuffer. When Pela is at E4, her Skill also has a chance of lowering the enemy's Ice RES for two turns. That means that she becomes really good against enemies with an Ice weakness.

Should players want to take the anti-Ice Team route, the players can run her with Yanqing as the Main DPS, Gepard as the Tank/Shielder, Pela as the Debuffer, and Bailu as the healer. Yanqing can deal a lot of damage, especially when partnered with Pela's debuffs. Gepard can mitigate damage using his Shields, with Bailu keeping the team alive with her healing. For a more F2P-friendly version, the player can use Herta as the main DPS, March 7th as the Tank/Shielder, Pela as the Debuffer, and Natasha as the Healer.

Otherwise, if the player wants to use Pela in other team compositions, then it would be good to partner her with Hunt characters. This lets them deal a huge burst of damage to enemies after Pela applies her DEF debuffs on them. This includes Seele, Sushang, Dan Heng, and Yanqing. Include a buffer like Bronya or Tinyung, as well as a healer like Bailu or Natasha, and you have a burst-focused team in your hands.

That's all for our guide on Pela's best Light Cones and Relics build in Honkai Star Rail. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.