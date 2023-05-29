Loves writing, video games, and writing about video games. Reviewing games is also something I do. Also living inside the hole that is the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV that has a free trial up to level 60 and includes the entirety of A Real-

Luocha is a 5-star Fire Preservation character coming to Honkai Star Rail during the second half of Patch 1.1. This mysterious coffin-carrying man is one of the game’s few healers and is finally coming soon. Should you get him, or plan on getting him, then here’s our Honkai Star Rail guide on the best build for Luocha, from his Light Cones to his Relics and more.

Honkai Star Rail Guide – Luocha Light Cones and Relics Build

Do note that this guide is for the currently available Light Cones and Relics. Should new sets of Light Cones and Relics appear that are better for Luocha, we will be sure to update this guide.

Luocha Abilities Overview

We already talked about Luocha’s abilities in a separate article. However, for the purposes of this guide let’s go through them quickly.

Luocha is a 5-star Imaginary Abundance Character. The Path of Abundance focuses on healing the player’s team, making sure they stay alive throughout the battles they will face. His Basic Attack, Thorns of the Abyss, deals Imaginary DMG to a single enemy. His SKill, Prayer of Abyss Flower, heals an ally based on Luocha’s ATK. It also activates automatically when an ally hits 50% HP or lower. This effect has a cooldown.

His Ultimate, Death Wish, removes a buff and deals Imaginary DMG to all enemies in the field. Luocha’s Skill and Ultimate grants him one stack of Abyss Flower, which works with his Talent, Cycle of Life. Once Luocha gets two Abyss FLower Stacks, a Field deploys in the field. When enemies attack an ally while the field is active, the attacked ally immediately heals some HP based on Luocha’s ATK. This field lasts two turns. His Technique, Mercy of a Fool, immediately triggers his Talent Cycle of Life upon battle entry.

Luocha Traces Priority

When leveling his traces, it’s important to upgrade his Skill first, as this will increase the amount of HP Luocha can heal. The player must then upgrade his Ultimate to increase the damage it deals. Afterward, the player can level his Talent for increased Field healing, and finally his Basic Attack. Alternatively, players can instead level the Talent first before the Ultimate to further improve Luocha’s healing capabilities.

For the Major Trace branches, focus on Sanctified first, then Cleansing Revival, and finally Through the Valley. As for the smaller branches, try to get the ATK% bonuses from the branches, then the HP%, and finally the DEF%.

Luocha Light Cones Guide

Echoes of the Coffin: Increases the wearer’s ATK by 24%/28%/32%/36%/40%. After the wearer uses an attack, for each different enemy target the wearer hits, regenerates 3/4/4/5/5 Energy. Each attack can regenerate Energy up to 3 time(s) this way. After the wearer uses their Ultimate, all allies gain 12/14/16/18/20 SPD for 1 turn.

This is Luocha’s Character Light Cone and is the best-in-slot for him. The Light Cone increases his ATK, which buffs the amount of HP his Skill and Talent recovers. This also increases the amount of damage he can deal. Additionally, the secondary effect triggers when using his Basic Attack and Ultimate, allowing him to quickly regenerate his Ultimate for more damage. This allows him to use it more often and apply the SPD boost from the Light Cone.

Shared Feeling: Increases the wearer’s Outgoing Healing by 10%/12.5%/15%/17.5%/20%. When using Skill, regenerates 2/3/3/4/4 Energy for all allies.

This is another good Light Cone for Luocha as it increases his overall healing capabilities. Not only that, but it also allows him to regenerate his allies’ Energy, allowing them to charge up their Ultimate and use it. It also provides decent stats for Luocha. This is basically an upgraded version of the Cornucopia Light Cone that sacrifices some of the Outgoing Healing Boost for stats and Energy regeneration.

Quid Pro Quo: At the start of the wearer’s turn, regenerates 8/10/12/14/16 Energy for a randomly chosen ally (excluding the wearer) whose current Energy is lower than 50%.

This Light Cone doesn’t really help Luocha in terms of improving his healing but rather turns him into an Ultimate battery for his team. However, once his allies’ energy goes past 50%, this Light Cone is basically useless. At best, this can be a decent stat stick for Luocha if the player has no other available Light Cones.

Cornucopia: When the wearer uses their Skill or Ultimate, their Outgoing Healing increases by 12%/15%/18%/21%/24%.

This is the F2P option for Luocha, and basically just increases the amount of healing he does.

Luocha Relics Guide

2-Piece Musketeer of Wild Wheat and 2-Piece Passerby of Wandering Cloud

ATK increases by 12%

Increases Outgoing Healing by 10%

This Relics Set build for Luocha is currently the best one as it does two things. First, it increases Luocha’s ATK, which in turn increases his DMG, as well as the healing that his Skill and Talent do. Then, the Increased Outgoing Heaing is precisely what it says on the label. It will further increase the amount of Healing that Luocha does. While it may be tempting to use a 4-Piece Passerby of Wandering Cloud instead, the additional Skill Point is not exactly all that useful, as your team will likely be able to generate it quickly anyway.

2-Piece Space Sealing Station

Increases the wearer’s ATK by 12%. When the wearer’s SPD reaches 120 or higher, the wearer’s ATK increases by an extra 12%.

This Planar Ornament is the best for Luocha right now as it basically gives him a bonus of 24% ATK. As mentioned above, the healing that comes from Luocha’s Skil and Talent scales with his ATK. As such, it’s important to increase it as much as possible. With the proper SPD Boot and substats, it is very much possible to reach the 120 SPD needed to trigger the secondary effect.

For Relic main Stats, players should focus on Outgoing Healing Boostfor the Chest, SPD or ATK% for the Feet, ATK% or Imaginary DMG% for the Planar Sphere, and Energy Regen Rate or more ATK% for the Link Rope. For Substats, the player should focus on getting ATK%, ATK, SPD, and HP or DEF for survivability.

Luocha Team Guide

Luocha does not really have a “best” team composition as he is one of the game’s only three healers. As such, players can place him in any team composition, and he will likely fit in. However, he is the perfect fit for fights that have enemies with Imaginary weaknesses. This makes him a good healer to use instead of Bailu or Natasha. His Talents and Skill make it really hard for the team to die, so it’s possible to replace the possible shielder of the team with another buffer or damage dealer.

An example of a team build that he can be part of are Hypercarry teams, which involve a main DPS like Seele or Himeko, two buffers like Bronya and Tingyun, and Luocha as the healer. Although this team does not have much much in the way of Shields, Luocha’s automatic healing when an ally reaches 50% HP, as well as the healing field that his Talent places down will definitely keep everyone alive.

The player can also partner Luocha with Yukong, as her Skill increases the team’s ATK, which will, in turn, increase his Healing. This is a good partnership against the enemies that are weak to Imaginary, especially for those who don’t have Welt. If the player does have Welt, however, then they can run a 3-Imaginary team, and just insert a buffer like Bronya or Tingyun to complete the mix.

That’s all for our guide on Luocha’s best Light Cones and Relics build in Honkai Star Rail. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.