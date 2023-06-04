Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse swings into the spotlight as a stunning sequel to the acclaimed Into the Spider-Verse. The creative genius of executive producers and writers Phil Lord and Chris Miller, along with directors Kemp Powers, Joaquim dos Santos, and Justin K. Thompson, shines through in this extraordinary cinematic experience.

With over 1,000 artists involved in its creation, this Spider-Verse sequel boasts a staggering 240-plus characters. Amidst this captivating ensemble of Spider-Folk, one character stands out with his irresistible flair: Spider-Punk, voiced by the talented Daniel Kaluuya. Defying authority and embodying a rebellious spirit, Spider-Punk leaves a lasting impression as one of the most remarkable renditions of our beloved webhead.

Dressed in a studded, sleeveless vest and sporting a spiked mohawk atop his mask, Spider-Punk brings a punk-rock, anti-establishment vibe to the big screen. A true anarchist freedom fighter, he carries an electric guitar slung over his shoulders, radiating a vibrant personality. But who is this unique version of Spider-Man, and how does he emerge as the unsung hero in the mesmerizing web of Across the Spider-Verse? Uncover the captivating story behind this enigmatic web-slinger and his pivotal role in the multiverse's epic tale.

Who is Spider-Punk?

In the world of Marvel Comics, Spider-Punk made his debut in 2014 within the pages of The Amazing Spider-Man Volume 3 #10. Created by writer Dan Slott and artist Olivier Coipel, Spider-Punk emerged onto the scene three years after the introduction of Miles Morales by Brian Michael Bendis and artist Sara Pichelli in Ultimate Comics: Fallout #4. While chronologically a newer character, Spider-Punk carries an older presence biologically and has experienced much more on Earth-138.

According to the comic book lore, Hobie, the alter ego of Spider-Punk, was living a life on the streets when he was unexpectedly bitten by a spider exposed to radioactive waste. Embracing his newfound abilities, Hobie took on the mantle of Spider-Man in his universe. Known for his unwavering anti-establishment stance, Hobie fearlessly confronts his enemies, using his guitar as a weapon while hurling colorful expletives their way. In a 2022 update of the character, he was portrayed as regularly confronting and defeating racists and fascists with his musical instrument.

While not originating in Across the Spider-Verse, the film successfully translated Spider-Punk's powers and rebellious attitude to the big screen, showcasing his unique abilities and captivating persona.

Across the Spider-Verse gives us Hobie

Stepping into the limelight, Hobie Brown makes his much-anticipated feature film debut in the upcoming Across the Spider-Verse. Returning to the Marvel universe after his memorable role in Black Panther, the talented Daniel Kaluuya brings his unique British accent to the character, a choice applauded by co-director Kemp Powers. From the early stages of character design, Kaluuya's voice was already ringing in Powers' mind, perfectly embodying the essence of a punk-rock poster come to life.

In the film, Hobie emerges as a backup ally, joining forces with Miles, Gwen, and Spider-Man India in a fierce battle against The Spot in the bustling city of Mumbattan, a fusion of Mumbai and New York from another dimension. Rooted in his musical background, Hobie shares a deep appreciation for Gwen's drumming skills and their shared identity as Spider-people. When he finally makes his grand entrance, it's nothing short of remarkable.

With an appearance straight out of a vibrant band poster, he exudes the rebellious energy of a dive bar rocker. Utilizing the electrifying power of his guitar, Hobie lends his talents to shatter a formidable force field, allowing the heroes to advance and face their adversary head-on. It's a flashy and unforgettable introduction to the charismatic Spider-Punk.

The unsung hero

Long before Hobie bursts onto the scene in Across the Spider-Verse, we catch glimpses of his presence through Gwen's anecdotes, leaving behind subtle traces of her encounters in his dimension. These encounters spark a hint of jealousy in Miles, as he senses a potential rival in this enigmatic Spidey stranger. However, any sense of competition quickly fades away when Spider-Punk dramatically crashes through the walls of Alchemax in Mumbattan, coming to Gwen and the team's aid.

In a recent interview with Rotten Tomatoes, Lord shared his vision for Spider-Punk, describing him as the perfect counterpart to Miguel's aspirations, embodying the essence of a punk zine. Interestingly, Daniel Kaluuya's upbringing in London's Camden Town, one of the birthplaces of punk, adds an authentic touch to the character's punk-rock persona.

Hobie, an observer by nature, chooses his words carefully and speaks with directness. For instance, he holds Gwen accountable for keeping Miles in the dark about his involvement with the Spider Society. Despite proclaiming that he is not a role model, Hobie takes it upon himself to guide Miles in channeling his electrical powers effectively. He confronts Miles head-on, challenging his innocence and need for validation, while also urging him to cultivate independent thinking. By provoking O'Hara on his home turf, Hobie reveals glimpses of the darker side of the seasoned Spider-Man, an aspect that Miles intimately encounters in the climactic third act.

Hobie proves to be exactly the mentor and companion Miles needs, appearing in his life at just the right moment to guide him on his transformative journey.