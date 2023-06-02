The highly anticipated sequel to 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is set to bring a multitude of surprises and twists to audiences. This animated film delves into the vast expanse of the multiverse, introducing various versions of Spider-Man from different dimensions, according to Polygon. However, it's not just the web-slinging heroes that are fair game in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse; the villains also play a significant role.

In 2017, Donald Glover, known for his talents as an actor and musician, made a memorable appearance in Marvel and Sony's collaboration, Spider-Man: Homecoming. While his role as a potential buyer of alien technology may not have been extensive, it was purposeful. Director and writer Jon Watts intentionally included Glover as a nod to the future introduction of Miles Morales in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Although not explicitly confirmed, Glover's character, Aaron Davis, shares the same name as Miles' uncle, implying that Miles exists within the MCU's New York City, even if he hasn't been formally introduced yet.

However, director Kemp Powers has cautioned fans not to jump to conclusions. In an interview with SFX, Powers clarified that the world of Miles Morales and the Spider-Verse is not directly tied to the MCU. Instead, it's a Lord and Miller film, known for their playful and meta approach to storytelling. While they acknowledge the world they are creating within, it does not necessarily mean a direct connection to the larger MCU.

Despite Powers' statement, fans are left speculating about the potential significance of Donald Glover's cameo. Is it a deliberate attempt to divert attention, or could it hint at the long-awaited live-action appearance of Miles Morales in the MCU? Only time will tell.

As the Spider-Verse continues to expand, audiences eagerly await the release of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse to witness the implications of Glover's involvement. The multiverse concept, once considered ahead of its time, has now become a popular subgenre, and this film promises to deliver an exhilarating and mind-bending experience for fans of the web-slinger.