Adam Driver teased Francis Ford Coppola‘s Megalopolis, the Godfather filmmaker's first film in over a decade.
Speaking to The Face, Driver called Coppola's film “undefinable.” He was very vague with his tease, but that also made it more interesting. Even he conceded that it will all make more sense once you've seen the film.
“It's kind of undefinable, which feels very general until you watch the movie,” Driver teased. “Then my answer will be perfect. There's not a lot of precedent for it and it's wild on a big scale, which is what's really unique about it.”
Who does Adam Driver play in Megalopolis?
When it comes to his character, Caesar, whom The Face describes as a “renegade architect,” Driver calls him a “visionary.”
“He's a visionary,” Driver said. “He's very much Francis [Ford Coppola], in a way, where he's investigated every way of how people can do something and is trying not to get stuck on the right answer.
“That's an idea that's moving to me — and one that reflects Francis,” he continued.
What is Megalopolis?
Megalopolis is Coppola's latest film and first since 2011's Twixt. The Hollywood Reporter described the plot as “a film about an architect who wants to rebuild New York City as a utopia following a devastating disaster.”
This explains the logo that was unveiled. It showed a gloomy shot of New York City and a statue residing in the middle. This is likely the broken New York City that needs to be rebuilt in the film.
The film will also feature a woman, Julia Cicero (Nathalie Emmanuel), who is torn between her father, Frank (Forest Whitaker), and lover, Caesar. They have opposing views on how the city should be rebuilt.
The ensemble also features the likes of Dustin Hoffman, Giancarlo Esposito, Jason Schwartzman, Aubrey Plaza, Laurence Fishburne, and Talia Shire. Shia LaBeouf and Chloe Fineman will also appear in the film.
In a unique twist, Coppola self-financed the film with Michael Bederman. He also wrote and directed the film.
Who is Francis Ford Coppola?
If the name Francis Ford Coppola sounds familiar, it's because he's a legendary filmmaker. Throughout his career, he has won a total of five Oscars. He is most associated with his work in the Godfather series, directing the iconic trilogy of films.
But his range goes beyond the Godfather. Coppola has also directed Apocalypse Now, The Outsiders, Peggy Sue Got Married, The Conversation, and Bram Stoker's Dracula.
Over the past two decades, his output has slowed down. Since 2000, Coppola has only directed four films — Youth Without Youth (2007), Tetro (2009), Twixt (2011), and Megalopolis (2024).
His legacy continues past just himself. Coppola's daughter, Sofia Coppola, is also an acclaimed filmmaker. She has directed the likes of Lost in Translation, On the Rocks, and Priscilla.