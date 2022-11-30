Published November 30, 2022

Adam Levine is an American singer, songwriter, and actor. He is the lead vocalist of the band Maroon 5. He is one of the most famous people in the music industry and his work has produced numerous hits in recent memory. Aside from his work with Maroon 5, he also appeared in various singles as a guest with artists such as The Lonely Island, Joe Pesci, and Jason Derulo, among others. Adam Levine also works as an actor as he has credits in multiple films and TV series such as Begin Again, Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, Saturday Night Live, and The Voice. In this article, however, we are here to talk about Adam Levine’s wife, Behati Prinsloo.

Adam Levine’s wife: Behati Prinsloo

The Maroon 5 lead vocalist has been with his significant other for a decade now, and they have been married for 8 years. Both of them are successful in their respective careers and they are considered to be one of the most well-known couples in the entertainment industry.

Now, let us learn more about Adam Levine’s wife, Behati Prinsloo.

Behati Prinsloo was born on May 16, 1988, in Grootfontein, Namibia, to parents Boet Prinsloo and Magda Rossouw. Her father worked as a church minister and her mother runs a bed and breakfast. She is the only child of the couple.

Before she was born, her father was contracted to work in South Africa. When she was 3 years old, their family moved back to Namibia. Her family was a part of the South African ethnic group Afrikaners and Behati grew up speaking Afrikaans as her native language.

Despite not having English as her first language, she eventually learned the language. As for her education, she attended Grootfontein Secondary School. However, she left after ninth grade to pursue modeling.

Behati Prinsloo’s modeling career began when she was discovered in Cape Town while she was there on vacation with her grandparents.

“We went to the grocery store after church and this guy came up to me and asked if I was a model and wrote his number on a piece of paper and my grandfather was like this is so shady,” she said in an interview .

She debuted as a Prada/Miu Miu Exclusive model. She was then photographed by German fine art and fashion photographer Juergen Teller when she made her debut ad campaign with Marc by Marc Jacobs. Behati Prinsloo eventually appeared in British Vogue and W Magazine.

As for her fashion shows, she has walked with numerous industry giants such as Louis Vuitton, Marc Jacobs, Alexandar Wang, Miu Miu, Givenchy, Chanel, Michael Kors, Yves Saint Laurent, Ralph Lauren, Anna Sui, Christian Dior, Calvin Klein, and Versace.

Behati Prinsloo also appeared on numerous magazine covers such as Vogue (Spain, Turkey, Russia, Mexico, and Thailand), So It Goes Magazine, Jalouse, Russh Magazine, 10 Magazine, Elle (France, Spain, Italia, and Sweden), L’Officiel Netherlands, and Marie Claire (Greece and South Africa), among others.

She was involved in a number of ad campaigns for brands such as H&M, Stefanel, Lancaster, Marc by Marc Jacobs, Lacoste, Desigual, Raw Spirit Fragrance, Nine West, T by Alexander Wang, I Am Juicy Couture Fragrance, I Love Juicy Couture Fragrance, Tommy Hilfiger, and Alexander Wang ‘Do Something.’

Behati Prinsloo also has acting credits under her name. She appeared in a couple episodes of various TV shows such as The City, Savage Police, and Hawaii Five-O, as well as fashion-related television specials such as Savage X Fenty Show: Vol 3, Victoria’s Secret Swim Special, and Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons.

She has also appeared in a couple of Maroon 5’s music videos such as Animals, Cold, Wait, Lost, and Girls Like You.

Aside from her work as a model, Behati Prinsloo is also active in various philanthropic ventures. Following the 2010 Haiti Earthquake, she made a charitable trip to the country to aid the recovery after the devastation it suffered.

She also partnered with LakayPam, an organization dedicated to helping children in developing nations to make sure that they meet their basic needs. She helped collect and deliver hundreds of letters of hope from all over the world, all while raising funds in order to support their cause.

Behati Prinsloo also supports organizations that are trying to protect the black rhinoceros, a species that is native to Namibia and other countries in South Africa as they are currently critically endangered.

As for her relationship with Adam Levine, the pair started dating back in May 2012, right after the Maroon 5 frontman broke up with Behati’s fellow Victoria’s Secret Angel Anne Vyalitsyna. They made their first appearance as a couple in public in October 2012 during the GQ Gentleman’s Ball in New York City.

However, it was revealed that Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo broke up in May 2013. Shortly after, the pair got back together and got engaged in July 2013.

“After Adam broke up with Behati, he couldn’t stop thinking about her. He realized he really loved her and wanted to be with her.” according to US Weekly .

On July 19, 2014, Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo officially tied the knot at Flora Farms in Los Cabos, Mexico. The wedding was officiated by actor Jonah Hill and was attended by 275 of their friends and family — including movie star Robert Downey Jr.

As of this writing, the couple has two daughters: Dusty Rose who was born on September 21, 2016, and Gio Grace born on February 15, 2018. In September 2022, they revealed that they are expecting their third child.

In July 2020, Levine and Prinsloo partnered with Ferrari and Save the Children to raise funds to support the US education programs during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2021, the couple founded a tequila company called Calirosa, a line of tequila that is aged in a red wine barrel. Their company’s bottles were made available in the market starting December 2021.

As of this writing, the couple is still going strong — despite some recent issues that surfaced involving alleged Levine cheating. Despite that, it is still believed that Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are considered a “power couple” in the entertainment industry.

