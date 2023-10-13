In a telling sign that the key to fashion is not trying too hard, apparently Adam Sandler's fashion sense is becoming a thing. The actor's signature style (or lack thereof) is notorious enough that teens are embracing it as a trend on TikTok and as a theme of school spirit days.

To the extent his look can be labelled or categorized at all, it seems to include rocking baggy pants, collared shirts, basketball shorts and sneakers, per a report in Yahoo! Entertainment.

The website quotes Judy Taylor, CEO and president of Madison Avenue Couture, as saying “Adam Sandler has always had a unique fashion style in both his movies and his personal life. His downplayed fashion style is unique and stands out.”

Sandler's style — also referred to as Sandlercore, per Taylor — isn't complicated.

“One of his most classic looks is the oversize polo with baggy basketball shorts,” she details. “With Adam Sandler, his style is timeless and appropriate for any occasion. People respect the authenticity of how Adam Sandler dresses.”

“Chlorophyll? More Like Borophyll.” Day 1 HOCO @CyParkAthletics @CypressParkHS we rolled into practice with our “Adam Sandler” theme day! pic.twitter.com/7YteT5h67k — Cypress Park Volleyball (@CyParkVB) October 10, 2023

Particularly in the United States and Canada, high schools are embracing Adam Sandler Day as a popular theme of dress for school spirit weeks. This has been captured repeatedly on TikTok and other social media outlets. Students also use his vast array of film characters with a signature style of dress as inspiration, such as Happy Gilmore, Billy Madison and The Wedding Singer.

So if you're looking for a simple theme to pitch your school for spirit week, and don't want to look much further than your dad's oversized sleepwear drawer, consider Adam Sandler Day!