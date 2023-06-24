Actor and comedian Adam Sandler took to Twitter to extend his congratulations to a high school golfer who shares the same name as his iconic character from the 1996 movie Happy Gilmore, USA Today reports. The real-life Happy Gilmore, whose given name is Landon James Gilmore, recently announced his commitment to play golf at Ball State as part of the Class of 2024.

Go get em Happy. Pulling for you. https://t.co/4o4LOoAWDN — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) June 23, 2023

In a supportive tweet, Sandler quoted Gilmore's announcement post and wrote, “Go get em Happy. Pulling for you.” This gesture from Adam Sandler delighted the young golfer, who expressed his excitement at receiving a response from the movie star, stating, “My life is complete.”

Not only did Happy Gilmore receive recognition from Sandler, but he also received a shout-out from Christopher McDonald, the actor who portrayed Shooter McGavin, Happy Gilmore's rival in the film.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The real Happy Gilmore, currently a rising senior at Bloomington South High School, has shown promise in the golfing world. He is ranked 481st in the Golfweek Boys Junior Rankings and has participated in various U.S. Kids Tour events and the Hurricane National Championships, where he earned the title of Player of the Year in 2020.

Recently, Gilmore achieved a notable performance in the Indiana high school boys state tournament, tying for seventh place. During the tournament, he showcased his skills with an even par score over 36 holes at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel, Indiana. Prior to the state tournament, Gilmore also emerged victorious in a regional tournament.

Embracing his whimsical name Sandler made famous, Landon Gilmore shared that he doesn't feel added pressure due to the association with the movie character. However, he recognizes that his name attracts attention on leaderboards, and he remains focused on performing to the best of his abilities without letting external factors affect his game.