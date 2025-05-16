Bryson DeChambeau entered the 107th PGA Championship as one of the clear-cut favorites. His game has been trending in the right direction, having finished fifth at the Masters and then winning LIV Golf Korea recently.

He will enter the weekend at the PGA Championship once again in the hunt. DeChambeau carded a 3-under 68 on Friday to finish at that same number after an even par opening round.

But it could have been much better, if you ask the two-time U.S. Open champion.

“It was a weird day today, much like yesterday. I felt like I was playing good, just didn't get anything out of it,” DeChambeau said after his round.

“Today was a little bit better on some of the holes. Still got some weird breaks out there. That's what this golf course does to you. It was tricky with the wind kind of swirling, but for the most part, I felt pretty good.”

DeChambeau's first nine was very clean. He began his day on the par-5 10th and birdied the hole. After five straight pars, he birdied the difficult par-4 16th and went out in 34.

But it was the front nine (his back nine) that was where things got wonky.

“…On 9, I hit it down the left-hand side a little bit of a draw, and it bounced into the rough. It was sitting up, and I just went under it a fraction, and it hit the top of the face and came out dead. Really regret not just spending 10 more seconds to look at it and go, okay, I need to choke down a little bit on that second shot.”

That was the only incident that caused some frustration to the LIV Golf star.

“14 had a weird bunker lie. It was on a little bit of a downslope in the front of the bunker. It's just weird golf stuff. It happens all the time. Hopefully, I get a couple more breaks tomorrow.”

Despite getting what he perceived to be some bad luck, he'll enter the weekend just five shots off the lead. Jhonattan Vegas made history on Thursday, becoming the first Venezuelan to lead after any round at a major. He signed for a 7-under 64 on Thursday and followed that up with a 1-under 70 on Friday.

He leads at 8-under.

But the Vegas odds (see what I did there) say he will come back to the field over the weekend. So, this is anyone's tournament, including Bryson DeChambeau.