The weekend at the PGA Championship was all about Scottie Scheffler, as the world's top-ranked golfer showed off all of his skills on his way to winning his third major in a landslide. Despite an early charge from Jon Rahm on Sunday, Scheffler was the steadier down the stretch and ended up winning by five shots with a score of 11-under par.

Scheffler was the best player in the first from tee to green at Quail Hollow across the four days, and he did that despite some trouble with his driver earlier in the week. After his win, he said that the USGA had deemed his driver “non-conforming” and forced him to use a backup club for the week, via Mark Schlabach of ESPN.

“The driver testing is something that regularly happens on tour,” Scheffler said, per Schlabach. “My driver did fail me this week. We had a feeling that it was going to be coming because I've used that driver for over a year. I was kind of fortunate for it to last that long, I felt like.”

Driver tests became a hot topic in Charlotte over the course of there week after it was reported that Rory McIlroy also had to change drivers because of a failed test. McIlroy hit less than half of the fairways on the course over the four days and finished in a tie for 47th place, so the change clearly affected his game.

Scheffler didn't have nearly that much trouble and was consistently in the short stuff off the tee all week, save for a sloppy start to his final round on Sunday. That allowed him to use his elite iron play to consistently hit greens and give him a chance to make birdies.

Over the course of the first two days, when the scores were lower, that wasn't blowing the field away. However, as the week went on and the wind picked up, Quail Hollow began to show its teeth. Specifically, players struggled on “The Green Mile,” the brutal three-hole stretch on Nos. 16, 17 and 18.

Scheffler responded by going 2-under on those three holes on Saturday to open up a three-shot lead through 54 holes. By the time he reached the same point on Sunday, the tournament was all but decided.