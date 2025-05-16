The 2025 PGA Championship at the Quail Hollow Club has been must-watch television. There have been some incredible storylines that have developed. Turtles dominated the conversation on Thursday, wreaking havoc on the greens and causing delays. But on Friday, all of the talk is about what Max Homa did.

Homa signed for a 7-under 64 on Friday, vaulting 70 places up the PGA Championship leaderboard. As it turned out, it was quite a historic day for the Burbank, California native. His 64 is the lowest round in any major of his career, per The Athletic's golf statistician Justin Ray.

As the second round plays out Friday afternoon, Homa sits three shots off the lead currently held by one of the tournament's biggest surprises.

Jhonattan Vegas shot a 7-under 64 on Thursday. With one hole to play on Friday, he has moved up to 10-under. Vegas actually became the first Venezuelan to lead after any round at a major, ever.

But that doesn't concern Homa, whose game had appeared to have fallen off a cliff.

Homa's day really took on the drivable par-4 14th, where he nearly made a double eagle.

It's a 347-yard par 4 and Max Homa did this…

Following his second round, the six-time PGA Tour winner addressed the media.

“It was good. I played quite similarly to yesterday,” Homa said.

“Yesterday I played awesome. I felt like I had really good control. I just couldn't really get the ball close to the hole, didn't pull the right club a lot, and had a poor finish.

“It was kind of in a way nice to be able to play in the morning and just get to go immediately because I knew the game was good. Didn't know I was going to shoot 7-under, but I will take it.”

Max Homa Caddie Change Having an Impact

Homa and his longtime friend and caddie Joe Greiner recently decided to part ways. It was a stunning development that caught most in the golf world by surprise.

Greiner went on to help Justin Thomas win the RBC Heritage last month. But that was always going to be a part-time partnership and the caddie has since moved to Collin Morikawa's bag for the PGA Championship.

Meanwhile, Homa picked up Bill Harke as his new looper.

“Bill has been awesome. It's really hard to change caddies. I was talking to my wife about that last night. You're in like a full relationship day one. You're out there with him, first day is probably eight hours. It's not exactly a normal first date.

“So it can be tricky. Joe and I worked for so long and so well together that it's never going to be exactly like that. We've been trying to kind of find our own groove. Bill is really amazing at the psychology of golf and talking to me and keeping me positive when I start to go a little dark. Especially at Augusta this year, he was amazing. I had two rounds where it was because of him what we did.”

Max Homa is looking to put his demons in the past, particularly at majors. He played well at Augusta for the second straight year, and now will enter the weekend at the 107th PGA Championship in contention.