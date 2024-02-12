The comedian will be back on Netflix with a new special.

Adam Sandler has a new stand-up special on the way. And Josh Safdie will direct.

The special will be on Netflix and is yet untitled. It'll be The Waterboy's second for the streaming platform, IndieWire reports. His first one, titled 100% Fresh, earned an Emmy nomination in 2018.

Safdies and Sandler have been collaborating quite a bit recently. They are also working on an untitled sports memorabilia movie — also for Netflix. Beyond that, they joined forces on Uncut Gems.

The Safdie brothers split

As for Josh's brother, Benny Safdie, the two have a creative split. Benny is co-writing the sports memorabilia movie but is not co-directing. Josh will be directing on his own.

EXCLUSIVE: @AdamSandler taps UNCUT GEMS filmmaker JOSH SAFDIE to direct his next Netflix comedy special…https://t.co/C8ZupE04LK — Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) February 12, 2024

According to a NY Times article from January titled Safdie Brothers Are Done Making Movies Together, confirmed as an “amicable' breakup. Benny told Variety, “It's a natural progression of what we each want to explore. I will direct on my own, and I will explore things that I want to explore. I want that freedom right now in my life.”

Whatever the case, Josh and Adam have a thing going on now.

Sandler, meanwhile, recently put out a nice tribute to Happy Gilmore co-star Carl Weathers, who passed away on Feb. 1 at the age of 76.

He wrote on X, “A true great man. Great dad. Great actor. Great athlete. So much fun to be around always. Smart as hell. Loyal as hell. Funny as hell. Loved his sons more than anything. What a guy!! Everyone loved him. My wife and I had the best times with him every time we saw him. Love to his entire family and Carl will always be known as a true legend.”

A true great man. Great dad. Great actor. Great athlete. So much fun to be around always. Smart as hell. Loyal as hell. Funny as hell. Loved his sons more than anything. What a guy!! Everyone loved him. My wife and I had the best times with him every time we saw him. Love to… pic.twitter.com/Gi2lPWFTgt — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) February 2, 2024

We'll await this Josh Safdie and Adam Sandler comedy special as more develops about its production and release. In the meantime, maybe the Safdie brothers will come to a creative understanding and team up again. Maybe? Okay…probably not.