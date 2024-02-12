A recent U2 Sphere show was attended by Jason Kelce, Adam Sandler, and David Spade for Chris Rock's birthday.

A star-studded birthday

In a new Instagram post, Spade showed off Rock's birthday show at the Sphere. The third picture in showed Kelce, Sandler, and Spade enjoying the show. The fourth picture confirmed that they were at U2's show, as Spade took a picture of Bono on the giant screen during one of the songs.

These photos were likely taken on February 7, when U2 celebrated Chris Rock's birthday. They played “Trash, Trampoline and the Party Girl” for the actor and “Happy Birthday to You.” It's rare that the band plays “Party Girl,” so Rock should be honored that they did.

Jason Kelce, Adam Sandler, and David Spade is an interesting group of celebrities to attend a Sphere show. Kelce was likely in Las Vegas for the pre-Super Bowl festivities. He was in attendance at last night's Super Bowl game with Taylor Swift as they rooted on Travis Kelce. The Kansas City Chiefs did win the game 25-22.

U2 is still playing their concert residency, U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere, in Las Vegas. This is the first time the band has done a concert residency as they celebrate their 1991 album, Achtung Baby. Bono, The Edge, and Adam Clayton are joined by Bram van den Berg. Larry Mullen Jr. is currently recovering from health issues after decades of drumming and is sitting out these shows.