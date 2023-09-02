The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, recently had a royal night out at Beyoncé‘s “Renaissance” world tour show at California's SoFi Stadium. A fan-shared photo on Twitter revealed the couple enjoying the concert from a private box, PageSix reports.

Meghan, standing in the row behind her mother, Doria Ragland, adhered to Beyoncé's birthday request by donning a sequin silver pencil skirt and a white top. The “Cuff It” singer had asked her fans to wear silver for the show as part of her Virgo season celebration.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at the Renaissance World Tour night 1 in Inglewood! 🐝 pic.twitter.com/xHLhBDoJZL — 🐝🪩 (@bluesbabysitter) September 2, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are known fans of Beyoncé and previously met the 32-time Grammy Award winner and her husband, Jay-Z, at the London premiere of “The Lion King” film in 2019. During their encounter, Beyoncé affectionately referred to Markle as “my princess,” and the two women shared a warm hug and chatted about their children.

Beyoncé publicly praised Meghan Markle's bravery following her candid interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021. In a message on her website, Beyoncé thanked Meghan for her courage and leadership and shared a photo of their London meeting. The interview had seen Meghan discussing her experiences with racism within the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have a longstanding appreciation for Beyoncé's music, and their recent concert attendance at SoFi Stadium was a testament to their ongoing support for the iconic artist. Beyoncé's “Renaissance” tour has been a celebration of music and togetherness, and Meghan and Harry were happy to be part of the experience.

Fans were delighted to see the royal couple enjoying themselves at the concert, adding another memorable chapter to their growing list of celebrity encounters.