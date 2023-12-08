Why do people love Adele so much? Well, it's for reasons like this. Beyond the soulful tunes, it's her tendency to care about others.

Adele, the Grammy-winning pop star, received The Hollywood Reporter's Sherry Lansing Leadership Award on December 7 at the Women in Entertainment gala. In her heartfelt acceptance speech, the “Hello” singer shed light on the profound reason behind the intermittent breaks between her albums, USmagazine reports.

At the age of 35, Adele acknowledged the perception that she might appear elusive or calculated during her periods of public absence. Contrary to assumptions, she shared that it has been 17 years since she became a signed artist, emphasizing the significance of her journey. Reflecting on her deliberate breaks from the spotlight, Adele revealed that the real reason she has only released four albums is her 11-year-old son.

Addressing the unconventional choice to have a child amid her soaring fame after the success of “21,” Adele acknowledged that many might view it as “career suicide.” However, she embraced the decision to reject the notion that constant relevance is essential for success. The singer expressed her belief that she could be a hit both on and off the stage.

With humor, Adele remarked, “You’ll never guess what — I f–king got away with it,” receiving applause from the audience. She emphasized the ability to balance success in her career and personal life, defying conventional expectations.

Adele also attributed her success to the sacrifices made by women before her, enabling her to be the boss both at work and at home. She expressed gratitude for the trailblazing women who paved the way for her empowerment.

Recently, Adele shared that her 11-year-old son, Angelo, and his friends are blissfully unaware of her celebrity status, allowing her to navigate the delicate balance between her private life and her public persona.