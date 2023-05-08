adidas will be honoring one of their most popular signature athletes in Tracy McGrady as they’re set to expand their release of the ’13 in 33′ T-MAC 5 to the United States later in 2023. The shoes commemorate McGrady’s late-game heroics against the San Antonio Spurs in 2004, when he improbably scored 13 points in 33 seconds in a game that was all but lost by the Houston Rockets in the final minutes. To this day, it’s a pivotal moment in the Hall-of-Famer’s career and adidas will be honoring him accordingly with this sneaker.

13 points in 33 seconds ⏱️ Expect this commemorative adidas T-MAC 5 to drop soon. pic.twitter.com/UHg0DdK8en — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) May 7, 2023

At the time of his performance, Tracy McGrady was wearing his sixth pro model, the T-MAC 6. However, fans are excited to see the fifth installation return in a clean silver and black colorway, reminiscent of the Spurs’ uniforms. The shoes feature shiny silver leather throughout the upper and onto the tongue. The tongue features the ’13 n 33′ insignia, while the straps are covered in a black nubuck. The heel features a silver plastic support with hardwood mimicking the Toyota Center floor engrained, an awesome detail added to the shoe. Without a doubt, Tracy McGrady would have looked slick wearing these on the court.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

15 years ago today, Tracy McGrady dropped 13 points in 33 seconds 😳 Still, one of the greatest individual comebacks in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/dlLEBLUHd1 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 9, 2019

The shoes have already made their release in Taiwan, but have yet to hit retailers in the United States. adidas has confirmed, however, the eventual U.S. release as fans will get a chance to get their hands on these. It’s great to see companies like adidas and Nike retro-ing shoes to celebrate the accomplishments of their athletes. What do you think about these – are they worth grabbing? Check out our Sneakers news for upcoming releases and other sneaker content.