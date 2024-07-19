French midfielder Adrien Rabiot is on the radar of Real Madrid and AC Milan after his departure from Juventus, reported by GOAL. Following his decision to reject a new contract, Rabiot is now a free agent, setting the stage for a high-stakes transfer battle between two European giants.

Adrien Rabiot’s tenure at Juventus has come to an end after he turned down a lucrative two-year contract extension. The offer, reportedly worth €7.5 million (£6.3m/$8.1m) per season plus bonuses, was not enough to keep the French international in Turin. This decision makes Rabiot one of the most sought-after free agents in the current transfer market.

Reunion at Real Madrid

One of the most intriguing possibilities for Rabiot is a move to Real Madrid. Carlo Ancelotti, the current manager of Madrid, is no stranger to Rabiot. Ancelotti was the one who gave Rabiot his debut at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). This prior relationship could play a significant role in Rabiot's decision. Real Madrid’s interest highlights their desire to bolster their midfield options, potentially offering Rabiot a platform to shine at one of the world's most prestigious clubs.

AC Milan’s Interest

Meanwhile, AC Milan is also keen on securing Rabiot’s services. The Italian giants have been in contact with Rabiot’s mother and agent, Veronique Rabiot. However, Milan may face financial constraints in meeting Rabiot’s wage demands, especially in light of their existing commitments. Despite this, Milan's rich history and the opportunity to stay in Serie A could be enticing factors for Rabiot.

Juventus' technical director, Cristiano Giuntoli, confirmed Rabiot’s departure during a press conference introducing new manager Thiago Motta. Giuntoli expressed gratitude for Rabiot's contributions, stating, “I also want to thank Rabiot. Rabiot's contract has expired. We wish him a happy future, professional and otherwise.”

In preparation for Rabiot’s exit, Juventus has already taken steps to revamp their midfield. The club has secured the signings of Douglas Luiz and Khephren Thuram. These additions are part of Juventus’ strategy to strengthen their squad and remain competitive in the upcoming season.

What’s next for Adrien Rabiot

With his Juventus chapter closed, Rabiot is now free to decide his next move. His immediate focus has been on international duty with France at Euro 2024, where he has played a key role in guiding Les Bleus to the semi-finals. As the tournament concludes, Rabiot will turn his attention to his club future.

Career Growth: Joining a club like Real Madrid could provide Rabiot with the opportunity to compete at the highest level, including in the Champions League. The prospect of working with Ancelotti again might also be appealing.

Staying in Italy: AC Milan offers Rabiot the chance to remain in Serie A, a league he is familiar with. The Rossoneri are on a resurgence and adding a player of Rabiot’s caliber could further strengthen their ambitions both domestically and in Europe.

Financial Aspects: Rabiot’s wage demands will play a crucial role in his decision. While Milan might struggle to meet his financial expectations, Real Madrid could potentially offer a more lucrative package.

Adrien Rabiot’s departure from Juventus marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter in his career. With interest from both Real Madrid and AC Milan, Rabiot is poised to join a top European club. His decision will likely hinge on a combination of career aspirations, financial considerations, and the potential for success with his new team. As the new season approaches, football fans will be eagerly watching to see where the talented midfielder lands next.