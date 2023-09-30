Former Atlanta Falcons and Dallas Cowboys legend, Deion Sanders, who now serves as the head coach for Colorado football, continues to confront critics of his work with the team. Despite his successful turnaround of the Buffaloes, taking them from a struggling program to a promising 3-1 club, Sanders seems to embrace an “us against the world” mentality. In this article, we delve into his response to critics. We will also look at his perspective on how negative attention may actually benefit Colorado's recruiting efforts.

Deion Sanders' Candid Response

Appearing on “Undisputed,” Deion Sanders engaged in a conversation with his former Cowboys teammate and close friend, Michael Irvin. Irvin broached the topic of critics suggesting that Sanders hadn't “paid his dues” to deserve the head coaching position. Sanders responded eloquently, pointing out that those who criticize him are inadvertently drawing attention to the Colorado Buffaloes.

.@DeionSanders responds to critics claiming he didn’t pay his dues to coach Colorado: “They can’t help but expose themselves. The more coaches talk about me, the more that kid is thinking: ‘let me go find out what’s over there.’” pic.twitter.com/exYtDsYQ2C — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) September 29, 2023

Critics “Expose Themselves”

Sanders expressed the idea that the more coaches and high-profile media figures talk negatively about the Colorado Buffaloes, the more they inadvertently promote the program.

“They can’t help but expose themselves,” Sanders said. “The more coaches talk about me, the more that kid is thinking: ‘let me go find out what’s over there.’”

He suggests that this negative attention could pique the curiosity of prospective student-athletes. It could then make them want to explore the controversy surrounding the team and ultimately consider attending the University of Colorado.

Benefits of Controversy

Beyond Deion Sanders' charismatic persona, he believes that a winning program receiving unique exposure can be a powerful recruiting tool. The controversy surrounding Colorado football could potentially attract talented athletes to the school. However, it's essential to remember that Colorado football recently faced challenges. Take note that they lost to Oregon, and are currently considered the underdog against USC and their quarterback, Caleb Williams.

Looking Ahead

Sure, Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders' unconventional path to coaching may raise questions for some. Still, he firmly believes that the criticism he and Colorado football receive serves as an inadvertent promotional campaign. In his view, negative attention can draw prospects to explore the program. These could also further bolster Colorado football's recruiting efforts. As the Buffaloes continue their journey, facing formidable opponents like USC, Deion Sanders remains steadfast in his commitment to the team and his unapologetic approach to addressing critics.