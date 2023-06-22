AEW: Fight Forever is only one week away from it's official launch. Developer Yuke's is keeping the hype train going by releasing trailers and new content almost every day since the release date (June 29th) was announced.

Let's dive right into the new trailer, as well as three character spotlights.

AEW: Fight Forever – Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch Trailer & Gameplay

Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch is a game mode that, obviously enough, takes place on a ring surrounded in barbed wire. touching the rails or getting too close to the outside will result in an explosion that's sure to mess your favorite wrestlers up.

Here's the trailer below:

The game mode itself seems self-explanatory. You have 120 seconds until the ring explodes. Your objective is to get your opponent closer to the ropes before detonation so that they can take most of the damage. The rest of the match then proceeds as a normal wrestling match does, with you attempting to pin your opponent down and achieve total victory.

AEW Wrestlers got to speak more on the game mode, and who they'd like to see get exploded, at the VIP creator event. You can check out that video below:

Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch is one of 10+ game modes coming to AEW: Fight Forever. Other modes include Ladder Match, Tag-Team, 3-Way, 4-Way, and many others, including online modes.

Four New Character Spotlights

There are a total of 60 characters that have been announced, and to celebrate, Yuke's released four character spotlight videos this week. Let's take a look.

CM Punk

Punk is best known for his time in WWE. He held a 434 day reign as WWE Champion, the 7th longest record in Championship history. At 44 years old, Punk isn't slowing down, becoming the AEW World Champion two times since 2021. Since joining the league, he's established an impressive record at 22-2. He won his most recent match last week with teammate FTR.

Miro

The one-time AEW champion is also known for his time in WWE (known then under the name Rusev). The three time WWE U.S. Champion made his AEW debut back in 2020, winning 25 matches and only losing 4 since. He won his recent match against Tony Nese, beating his opponent via submission. Perhaps we'll see him stream the game on his Twitch page, when it comes out.

Anna Jay

Anna Jay joined AEW back in 2020. At just 24 years old she's begun to make a name for herself. She currently has 52 wins with 23 losses. She's currently a member of the villanous Jericho Appreciation Society Stable, along with wrestlers Sammy Guevera, Angelo Parker, and many others. We'll see how she fares against legendary wrestlers like Jade Cargill or Sting.

Malakai Black

Las but certainly not least is Malakai Black. He also wrestled in WWE under the name Aleister Black. Since joining AEW in 2021, Black has garnered a win-loss record of 30-7 across all categories. We wonder if we'll be able to wear his iconic mask in the ring, or if it's solely for introduction purposes. Regardless, we're excited to see what he can when pinned against other AEW stars.

AEW: Fight Forever Release Date

AEW: Fight Forever launches on June 29, 2023, on PC via Steam, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. The Elite Edition is currently on sale for pre-order. PS+ Members, in addition to Xbox and Switch users can save 10% on the Elite Edition. The game is still on the wishlist on Steam. The sale lasts until June 29th.

For more updates on AEW: Fight Forever, or other sports video games, check out ClutchPoints Gaming.