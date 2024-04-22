After working one of the greatest bouts in AEW history in the seventh contest on the Dynasty card, a match that, to paraphrase the old adage, “could headline any show on any night in the world,” you'd think Will Ospreay would be asked about his 32-minute war with Bryan Danielson during the media scrum, right?
Technically, that did happen, but the one question that fans and wrestlers alike will remember the most from this media availability session is the question asked to the “Commonwealth Kingpin” about Paul “Triple H” Levesque, the WWE CCO who Ospreay accused of getting his role due to his extracurricular activities with his old boss' daughter.
While Ospreay was clearly disappointed to be asked the question, he did give a good answer all the same, declaring that he's done focusing on the past when he's already the best wrestler in the world.
“Yes, of course. I don't want to address it anymore. I can remember a generation of when I grew up where like, you throw a jab, I throw one back. Although I wasn't mentioned by name, it was clearly about me. All due respect, I'm kind of done mentioning anyone over there now. I don't want to do that anymore because I feel I lowered myself to that standard. I don't need to do that anymore,” Will Ospreay declared to reporters via Fightful.
“Look what I just did in the ring with Bryan. That's only match two from pay-per-view. I've got a f**kload more to go down. With all due respect, if you take everything into consideration, of course, I'm annoyed about a jab that I took. I threw one back, I don't think it was anything bad. It's a joke from 20 years ago, for f**k sake. Don't be too butthurt. That's the first time I've ever experienced true tribalism between the two. It's not nice. It's unnecessary. I'm over it. I can't be bothered with it. I just want to be focused on promoting AEW. I don't regret what I said. You take the entire thing into consideration, it did piss me off, but from this day on, I won't go down that road. I don't need to. I'm the best wrestler in the world. I don't need to f**k with guys below me.”
Do you know what? Good on Ospreay for opting to leave his feud with “The Game” in the past, as there really isn't any further the “grind” debate can go, considering they not only don't work for the same company but that Triple H had to medically retire a few years back. When you work a match widely considered not just the best match of the year so far, or even the best match in AEW history but one of the greatest matches in professional wrestling history period, it's better to focus on a sky-high future instead of an off-handed comment that can't be settled.
Will Ospreay says he's annoyed by the Triple H jab he took, but now simply wants to focus on promoting AEW.
“From this day on, I won't go down that route. I'm the Best Wrestler in the World. I don't need to F with guys below me.” pic.twitter.com/zPqHD8sQ8e
— Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 (@DrainBamager) April 22, 2024
Will Ospreay has officially retired the Storm Driver 91.
Elsewhere in his AEW Dynasty media scrum availability, Will Ospreay addressed the ending of his match with Will Ospreay, letting the media and fans watching the session alike know that he not only didn't mean to hurt Bryan Danielson but has decided to retire the Storm Driver 91 because it's just too dangerous to hit regularly.
“I'm super glad that everybody enjoyed the match. A little bit of a dampener on how it's all kind of [turned out] the dust has settled now. I've reviewed the footage myself. It seems Bryan got hurt on the Storm Driver, and I didn't see the doctor call, referee called for the doctor, and I just didn't see it. So I want to apologize on that. Obviously, like within the confines of wrestling, I do go like I said in the ring, it is more or less it's your life vs mine until you kind of see it staring at your face sort of the way it did,” Will Ospreay explained to reporters via SE Scoops.
“Honestly, I feel awful about this. So even though 90% of the time that move has been absolutely fine. Seeing the damage that it has kind of done, I am gonna retire using the Storm Driver 91. I don't think it's right for me to continue using it after seeing what it did to Bryan. Someone that I've got huge amounts of respect for. This was kind of my dream match. This is something I've wanted since I was a kid. So, to see the outcome, although I'm happy everyone enjoyed the match, I'm kind of disappointed in myself. So I apologize to Bryan. I apologize to AEW medics, I apologize to Tony.”
Is it a sign of good faith for Ospreay, a performer rapidly becoming AEW's Ace babyface, to retire one of his signature moves because of the danger it presents? Sure, while the maneuver was useful in defeating Danielson and Kenny Omega before him, in the end, it's better to put it on the shelf to keep the “Aerial Assassin” in good standing in the AEW locker room… at least while he remains a babyface. Needless to say, when he turns heel at some point in the future, hitting that maneuver is going to garner one heck of a pop.