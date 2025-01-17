When Action Bronson linked up with Hook for a tag team match against 2.0 at AEW Grand Slam at Arthur Ashe Stadium, it turned heads around the entertainment world.

On one hand, celebrity wrestling matches are nothing new, and Bronson, for better or worse, didn't have to see a single move in the match. Still, as a big, burley dude, Bronson looked surprisingly at home in the ring, as opposed to just rapping Hook's theme on the way to the ring.

Linking up with Aeriel Helwani to discuss his wrestling past, present, and potential future in the squared circle, Bronson laid it all out for anyone who was wondering: if the money is right, he will throw down.

“I’m down for whatever at the end of the day. If there’s some f**king massive amount of money thrown my way, I’m grappling somebody. Who gives a s**t?” Bronson told Helwani via Fightful. “I grappled my friend for no reason at Red Lobster. We’re fighting over the bill. We’re always wrestling. I’m here, I like to sharpen up the hands, I like to feel good. I like to feel combative.”

Goodness, if that isn't the most Mr. Baklava quote of all time, I don't know what is.

But where could Bronson wrestle next? Will it be in AEW? Eh, maybe yes, maybe no, as Bronson noted that the promotion never actually reached out to him again about another match or appearance. How about WWE? Bronson has put out some feelers, but so far, his fishing line hasn't received any nibbles.

One promotion Bronson will not be wrestling in, however, is GCW, as when asked about making a return to New York for a spot at the promotion's big show at Hammerstein Ballroom, he turned it down. Why? Because he simply isn't a death match dude.

“I need the lights. I need the lights. I’m not trying to get shards of glass in my neck and s**t like that, bro,” Bronson noted via Fightful. “I’ve been to one of those deathmatches in Japan. That shit’s crazy. It queases me out when I see those lightbulbs bring crashed onto people’s heads. I can’t imagine that f**king feeling. I went backstage and I saw one of the guys, his back was demolished. It’s not fire. I’d rather see some hurricanranas.”

On paper, what does Bronson bring to professional wrestling? Is he a plus asset that brings additional eyes to a promotion? Can he garner headlines by appearing on shows for one reason or another? It's hard to say, considering the sample size is so small, but if he really pushes the point and tries to get in the ring once more, it's safe to assume some promotion will give him a shot to mix it up once more. Why? Because he's Action Freakin' Bronson, and if he can tune in fans to the Vice Network to watch him watch Ancient Aliens, he can help a wrestling company, too.