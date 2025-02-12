After quite literally being released from his contract hours earlier, former AEW World Tag Team Champion Ricky Starks shocked the professional wrestling world by making an appearance on NXT, walking through the crowd to cut a promo on his addition to the roster.

“It's obvious you know who I am. If NXT is the future of professional wrestling, well guess what? You need an ‘Absolute' Superstar of the future. If this is the hottest brand, well, you need the hottest free agent right now, baby!” Starks declared.

“Do not let the handsome face and expensive fragrance fool you: I am here to turn this place upside down. And everyone has been asking the question, when will the revolution be televised again? Well, I'm here, ain't I?”

What does this mean? Well, to be honest, fans don't really know, but for now, Starks is clearly a member of NXT and, by extension, WWE, and based on how the past few weeks have shaken out for the “Absolute One,” it's safe to say he'll have plenty more to say on the subject.

Ricky Starks hinted at a huge debut to come at House Of Glory



After his match at House Of Glory against fellow AEW alumni Mike Santana, Starks cut an impassioned promo on his future, noting that his best is yet to come in pro wrestling.

“Every time I grab [a microphone], I somehow get in trouble. So I'm gonna say it as plainly as this: I cannot thank each and every one of you. I've been reading your messages, asking if I'm mentally okay, asking if I'm good, checking on me. You don't know me, but that's the thing about this wrestling s**t, it don't matter. We're all a part of one thing. I have loved wrestling since I was seven. I told my mom I would buy her a house off of this, and d**n it, I have done that, and I am close to giving her anything else that she wants,” Starks declared via Fightful.

“I don't take anything easy. I take it the hard way. I take things the way that I want to. If the road ain't paved with cement, guess what? I guess I'm putting on my construction hat, and I'm going to work. If you thought that I was somebody less than a year ago, guess what? You're sadly mistaken because I have evolved to a man four years from today, and that's saying something because a lot of y'all, a lot of y'all have not seen anything yet from me. With the last dying breath in this New Orleans heart, I tell you this: I'm gonna stay Absolute 'til I d-i-e. You heard? You best believe that I'm gonna make sure I make a quick trip back here to Chicago.”

Did Starks know he was going to NXT when he gave that promo? Unlikely, as he won the DEFY Championship weeks later, but in the end, his prediction was right on the money.