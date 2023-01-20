The most entertaining weekend of the year in sports has finally arrived! One of the more compelling playoff matchups of the NFL weekend will be on tap as the Cincinnati Bengals travel to a hectic Highmark Stadium to face off with the Buffalo Bills. Let’s take an exclusive sneak peek at our AFC Divisional Odds series where our Bengals-Bills prediction and pick will be unveiled for all to see.

It all comes down to this! After the Bengals were able to escape the Lamar Jackson-less Baltimore Ravens by a score of 24-17 in the Wild Card Round, the AFC Champions from a year ago will take on the Bills in what will be a rematch from a few weeks ago when the game was postponed and eventually canceled after the extremely terrifying situation surrounding Demar Hamlin. Does Cincinnati have what it takes to overcome the powerful emotions that Buffalo will no doubt be playing with?

As for Buffalo, the Bills were able to overcome a sturdy showing from their divisional rivals in a three-point, high-scoring victory over the Dolphins and now sit one victory away from returning to the AFC Championship for the first time since 1993. 30 years have passed since then, and raucous Bills Mafia faithful are foaming at the mouth to move one step closer to hoisting the Lombardi Trophy for the first time in franchise history.

Here are the Bengals-Bills NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

AFC Divisional Odds: Bengals-Bills Odds

Cincinnati Bengals: +5.5 (-108)

Buffalo Bills: -5.5 (-112)

Over: 49.5 (-106)

Under: 49.5 (-114)

How To Watch Bengals vs. Bills

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount+/NFL+

Time: 3:00 PM ET/12:00 PM PT

Why The Bengals Could Cover The Spread

Having not gone down in defeat since a Halloween defeat to the Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football, the Bengals have since erupted for nine-consecutive wins en route to an AFC North division title. Simply put, Cincinnati has come together at the perfect time and will propose a significant threat to the Bills come Sunday.

In order for the Bengals to cover the spread in a road postseason test, the one key ingredient that Cincinnati must cook up will be to force Josh Allen and the Bills’ offense to make some back-breaking mistakes. In fact, this reality could become true, especially with Buffalo’s recent carelessness in taking care of the football. Including the playoffs, the Bills have turned the ball over a whopping 30 times as the Colts are the only team to have more giveaways in the NFL this season. Alas, Cincinnati’s defense is an underrated unit that ranks sixth in points allowed per game and could give this Buffalo offense fits.

In addition, it will be critical for the Bengals to protect Joe Burrow who will be missing three key offensive line starters. This has the chance to spell out disaster for Cincinnati, so running short routes and getting the run game going from the get-go may alieve some of the problems up front in the trenches.

Why The Bills Could Cover The Spread

Winners in 13 of their previous 14 home playoff games, the Bills have also accumulated a 7-1 record at Highmark Stadium this season with their lone loss coming at the hands of the Minnesota Vikings in what ended up being an all-time classic.

Without a doubt, Buffalo’s constant turnovers on offense is rather alarming for a team that can be so dynamic offensively. If the Bills turn the ball over like they did against the Dolphins a week ago, then Buffalo can kiss their Super Bowl aspirations goodbye.

Nevertheless, the one main advantage that the Bills hold over the Bengals comes in the form of a ferocious rush defense that only surrendered 42 rushing yards against the pass-happy Dolphins. Believe it or not, but the Bills rarely give opposing running backs room to breathe with the rock and should present some issues for the Bengals’ attack on the ground. Even more so, the Bills will need to generate some sort of pass rush against a banged-up Cinci offensive line. Being without Von Miller definitely hurts Buffalo and that position group’s ability to get to the quarterback, but keep in mind that Joe Burrow has been prone to getting sacked frequently over the years.

Last but certainly not least, the one playmaker to watch out for on the Buffalo sideline will be the receiving threat not named Stefon Diggs. With Cincinnati’s secondary also entering play banged up, be on the lookout for Josh Allen to target the mismatches on the outside of the boundary and to spread the ball around to guys like Dawson Knox, Gabe Davis, and even Isaiah McKenzie.

Final Bengals-Bills Prediction & Pick

There is no question that the Bengals feel disrespected ahead of this high-profile showdown. Even though it is yet to be seen whether or not Cinci can come away with a win in this one, it is hard to imagine that this epic playoff clash won’t be decided in the final seconds of regulation. Take the Bengals to keep it close and cover the spread.

Final Bengals-Bills Prediction & Pick: Bengals +5.5 (-108)