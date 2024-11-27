The grind of a 17-game NFL season starts to take its toll the deeper teams get into the schedule, and in Week 12, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Houston Texans—still the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds in the AFC playoff picture—found that out the hard way.

In a game played on a field blanketed with snow, the Steelers took a tough AFC North division loss to the Cleveland Browns last Thursday night, falling 24-19. While the weather played a factor, many still didn't expect Pittsburgh to lose to a Browns team that has been inconsistent all season. However, perhaps the result shouldn’t have been so shocking, considering Cleveland also upset the Baltimore Ravens in another divisional showdown earlier in the year.

The Texans' loss, however, might be the real shocker of Week 12 in the AFC. Falling to a now 3-8 Tennessee Titans team in their own division matchup was nothing short of unexpected. Houston has now lost three of its last four games, raising serious questions about the sustainability of this team and if it's a playoff-caliber one with the regular season winding down.

As for the leader of the AFC, the Kansas City Chiefs retained the No. 1 seed, but not without a fight. They had to scratch and claw to edge out a surprisingly competitive Carolina Panthers squad in a 30-27 win.

With Week 12 in the books, let’s take a closer look at how the rest of the AFC playoff picture is shaping up. This week, we're diving deep—all the way to the No. 10 seed—to see which teams are still in the hunt.

1. Kansas City Chiefs (10-1, 1st in AFC West)

The Chiefs maintain only their one loss to their record, despite the Panthers giving them a run for their money. The next two weeks will have them back in AFC West competition.

2. Buffalo Bills (9-2, 1st in AFC East)

After beating the Chiefs in Week 11, the Bills had the luxury of having a bye week this weekend. But they're right back in competition against the 49ers on Sunday Night Football in Week 13.

3. Pittsburgh Steelers (8-3, 1st in AFC North)

Despite their loss on Thursday night, the Steelers lost no ground in the AFC playoff race, maintaining their No. 3 seed. The challenge gets much tougher in Week 13 as they'll have to travel to Cincinnati to face a determined Bengals team with their own playoff aspirations at hand.

4. Houston Texans (7-5, 1st in AFC South)

Losing three of their last four games is far from where the Texans envisioned themselves at this point in the season. Despite the slump, they remain atop their division, holding onto the No. 4 seed in the AFC playoff picture. However, the focus now shifts to addressing the alarming issues plaguing the team, most notably the struggles of C.J. Stroud. He's thrown five interceptions over his last three games.

5. Baltimore Ravens (8-4, 2nd in AFC North)

The winners of the Harbaugh Bowl are the Ravens. Heading into Los Angeles on Monday Night Football, Baltimore needed to respond after suffering a loss to the Steelers the previous week. After scoring just 16 points in that game, the Ravens came back with a vengeance against a tough Chargers defense, putting up 30 points. This was yet another one of those games where Lamar Jackson simply took over, along with Derrick Henry running the ball.

6. Los Angeles Chargers (7-4, 2nd in AFC West)

Speaking of the Chargers, they come in with the No. 6 seed. It’s clear this team still isn’t quite there yet, with some pieces missing. However, the improvement under Jim Harbaugh’s leadership can’t go unnoticed. Barring a late-season collapse, the Chargers should be in the playoffs.

7. Denver Broncos (7-5, 3rd in AFC West)

Winning four out of their last six, the Broncos are on the move, while Bo Nix gets better by the week. As of right now, Denver would still hold the final seeding in the AFC playoff picture.

8. Miami Dolphins (5-6, 2nd in AFC East)

Tua Tagovailoa has completely turned the Dolphins around since returning from his concussion injury. It’s evident at this point that he’s the best fit to run Mike McDaniel’s offense. The Dolphins are now 3-2 since Tagovailoa’s return and have a very favorable schedule remaining to secure one of the seven playoff seeds.

9. Indianapolis Colts, 5-7, 2nd in AFC South)

A lopsided 24-6 loss did the Colts no favors in Week 12–but they're not out of the AFC playoff race just yet. When the Patriots on deck, picking up a win is a must this weekend.

10. Cincinnati Bengals (4-7, 3rd in AFC North)

No team may have needed a bye week more than the Bengals in Week 12. With a massive uphill battle ahead to secure one of the top seven playoff seeds, the rest came at a crucial time. However, their first game back won’t be easy, as they face a tough challenge with the Steelers coming to town.