The Pittsburgh Steelers have been one of the most pleasant surprises of the 2024 NFL season. Pittsburgh entered Week 12 with an 8-2 record and in complete control of their own destiny in the AFC North. The Steelers can still win the AFC North, but it became a little tougher after losing a close game against the Browns 24-19.

This was a Thursday Night Football game for the ages, in large part due to the snowy conditions.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin was caught on camera eating snow during the game on Thursday. NFL fans could not get enough of this epic shot of Tomlin eating snow off of his own beard while appearing to look up at the Jumbotron.

“Absolute football guy,” one fan wrote on social media.

“Mike Tomlin is out here living his best winter life,” another fan wrote. “Snow on the beard = legend status.”

Tomlin was not the only person on the field to have fun with the snow. Browns QB Jameis Winston went viral after the game for his snow-related antics as well.

Recap: Steelers suffer close loss to Browns on Thursday Night Football

The Browns delivered a thorough beatdown against the Steelers.

Cleveland led 10-3 at the half and survived a 16-14 run by Pittsburgh in the second half to secure the victory.

The Browns got signature performances from some of their most recognizable stars. Myles Garrett forced a fumble and had three sacks for the second consecutive game. Meanwhile, running back Nick Chubb looked like a vintage version of himself. Chubb carried the ball 20 times for 59 rushing yards and two touchdown, including the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter.

Pittsburgh got a solid game out of Russell Wilson, who had 270 yards and a touchdown. However, the duo of Najee Harris (16 carries for 41 yards) and Jaylen Warren (11 carries for 45 yards and a touchdown) could not create enough consistency to sustain drives.

These two teams play each other again in a few weeks. Pittsburgh will have revenge on the mind in that game.

The Steelers get some extra rest before their Week 13 matchup against the Bengals.