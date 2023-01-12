The NFL Playoffs have arrived! The Los Angeles Chargers (10-7) visit the Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8) in an AFC Wild Card matchup on Saturday night. Action kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NFL odds series with a Chargers-Jaguars prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Los Angeles lost a meaningless game in Week 18 but won four games in a row prior to that and secured the No. 5 seed in the AFC. The Chargers covered 69% of their games while 63% went under the projected point total. Jacksonville won five straight games to close out the season including a winner-takes-all season finale which locked them into the No. 4 seed in the AFC. The Jaguars covered 47% of their games while 53% went under. The teams last met in Week 3 when the Jaguars crushed the Charges in LA, 38-10.

Here are the Chargers-Jaguars NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

AFC Wild Card Odds: Chargers-Jaguars Odds

Los Angeles Chargers: -2.5 (-110)

Jacksonville Jaguars: +2.5 (-110)

Over: 47.5 (-110)

Under: 47.5 (-110)

How To Watch Chargers vs. Jaguars

TV: NBC

Stream: Peacock

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET/ 5:15 p.m. PT

Why The Chargers Could Cover The Spread

The Chargers enter the playoffs on a bit of a low note after mysteriously playing their starters but still losing a meaningless game to the Denver Broncos. To make matters worse, star receiver Mike Williams was injured in the game. Although both he and star defender Joey Bosa received optimistic assessments, their status remains uncertain. That being said, the Chargers still have a solid chance to cover a field goal thanks to their explosive offense. Despite numerous injuries, the Chargers ranked 13th in scoring (23 PPG) and ninth in total offense (359.3 YPG). They struggled on defense, however, ranking 21st in points allowed (22.6 Opp. PPG) and 29th in yards per play allowed (5.9).

Offensively, the Chargers are a pass-first offense that throws at the second-highest rate in the league (65%). They are led by third-year quarterback Justin Herbert. Herbert cemented himself as a premier NFL quarterback this season as he threw for the second-most yards (4,739), the eighth-most touchdowns (25), and the third-highest completion percentage (68.2%). He should find a great deal of success against a Jacksonville defense that allows the fifth-most yards per game (238.5) and sacks opposing quarterbacks at the sixth-lowest rate in the league (5.5%).

The Chargers have a number of capable weapons at Herbert’s disposal even if Mike Williams is ruled out. Austin Ekeler led all running backs in receptions with 107 en route to amassing 1,637 total yards and 18 touchdowns. Although Kennan Allen appeared in just 10 games, he averaged 75 yards per game. He figures to be a major part of their offensive game plan after catching eight passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns in the finale.

Why The Jaguars Could Cover The Spread

Jacksonville snuck into the playoffs after winning the AFC South in a winner-takes-all Week 18 matchup with the Titans. The Jaguars may be extremely young, but they ended the season as one of the hottest teams in the NFL. They defeated Baltimore, Dallas, and Tennessee (twice) in the second half of the season and have lost just one game since November 14th. The Jaguars feature a strong offense that ranked 10th in both scoring (23.8 PPG) and yards per game (357). They were up-and-down defensively, ranking 12th in points allowed (20.6 Opp. PPG) but 24th in yards per game allowed (353). Jacksonville was brutal on third down, allowing opponents to convert at the fourth-highest rate in the NFL (43%).

The Jaguars are led by budding star Trevor Lawrence. Lawrence ranked ninth in passing yards (4,113) and eighth in passing touchdowns (25). Their offense features a number of notable skill-position players including Travis Etienne, Christian Kirk, and Jay Jones. Etienne rushed for the ninth-most yards this season (1,125) despite not starting until Week 4. Both Kirk and Jones vastly outperformed preseason expectations. Both players set career highs in receptions and yards. Kirk led the team with 84 receptions for 1,108 yards and eight touchdowns. Jones was right behind him, snagging 82 receptions for 823 yards and five scores. Jones could play an especially big role considering LA’s difficulty guarding him earlier in the season when he caught 10 receptions for 85 yards and a score.

Final Chargers-Jaguars Prediction & Pick

This is probably the most competitive of the wild card matchups, at least on the AFC’s side. On one hand, the Chargers seem like the obvious pick given their top-end talent and superior record. On the other hand, the Jaguars crushed the Chargers earlier in the season and that was before they went on this five-game win streak. Only one of LA’s last six games has eclipsed 47 points, with Jacksonville’s failing to do so in each of the last three weeks.

Final Chargers-Jaguars Prediction & Pick: Under 47.5 (-110)