After Midnight start on Jan. 16... well, Jan. 17.

The Taylor Tomlinson-hosted After Midnight will premiere on Jan. 16… er, Jan. 17 technically since it will start at 12:37 a.m. ET/PT, but at the end of the Jan. 16 broadcast day, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The show is replacing The Late Late Show’s time slot and is based on Comedy Central’s @midnight. It will air after the Late Show With Stephen Colbert at CBS.

After Midnight will feature a panel consisting of comics, actors and other celebrities which will be announced earlier. The guests will discuss stories from the internet using a game-show format. The show’s tagline dubs it as “the smartest show on television about the dumbest things on the internet.”

After Midnight’s time slot, previously The Late Late Show, which ran for 28 years. The Late Late Show has had four hosts since it started in 1995. Tom Snyder was its first host until 1999. Next came Craig Killborn who joined after he left The Daily Show until 2004.

The show underwent a transition from September to December 2004 with several guest hosts including to find the next host. The top four contenders were Craig Ferguson, D. L. Hughley, Damien Fahey, and Michael Ian Black. Craig Ferguson ended up hosting the show from 2004 until his departure in 2014.

The show again had another transition from January to March 2015. Drew Carey returned to guest host as he did in the first transition. As with the first transition, celebrities guest-hosted such as Judd Apatow, Will Arnett, Whitney Cummings, Lauren Graham. In the end, James Corden was chosen to lead the show and brought his Carpool Karaoke segment until his departure in 2023.

During the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, CBS had reruns and unaired episodes of Byron Allen’s Comics Unleashed to fill the time slot.

Taylor Tomlinson was announced as After Midnight’s host in November 2023 on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. The up-and-coming comedian has two Netflix specials, Quarter-Life Crisis and Look at You.

Colbert also serves as the show’s executive producer alongside Carrie Byalick, Tom Purcell and Evelyn McGee Colbert of Spartina Industries. The show’s predecessor @midnight’s showrunner, Jack Martin, will also serve the same role in After Midnight. Jo Firestone is the head writer and will co-executive produce with Alexx Wells. Sharon Everitt will helm the show.