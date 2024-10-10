The Davante Adams sweepstakes continues a week after the Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver requested a trade from the team. There have been several teams who are interested in the receiver, such as the New York Jets, New Orleans Saints, and Pittsburgh Steelers. One team that continues to monitor the situation is the Buffalo Bills, according to the The Athletic.

The Bills make a lot of sense for Adams because they are still looking for a true No. 1 receiver after trading Stefon Diggs in the offseason. Though Josh Allen has had a few good games this season, the past two have not gone the way that he would like, and that would mostly be because of the offensive shortcomings.

Adams could come in and play the role that Diggs played in his seasons with the Bills, and they'll once again be around the top of the AFC.

The one thing that has stopped many teams from going through with a trade is that the Raiders are looking for a second-round pick in exchange for Adams, but his contract is also something else to worry about. The sooner they trade him, the better because if they wait until the deadline, they’ll pay him another $3.75 million before trading him.

Which team will trade for Davante Adams?

There's a possibility that more teams could be interested in Davante Adams as the weeks go on, but it seems like the same few teams won't be dropping out of the sweepstakes anytime soon. Head coach Antonio Pierce was asked about Adams and his hamstring injury, which will keep him on the sidelines for Week 6.

“He's still a Raider. When he's healthy and he can play, we’ll play him. He's just not healthy right now. He's getting closer, though, that’s the good part. He's working every day to get that hamstring right. He’s in the right head space, mentally. Like I said, we talked recently and had a good conversation and he's ready to play football,” Pierce said of Adams, per ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez.

Adams could currently help a lot of teams, but they might not be ready to trade for him until he is fully healthy. It'll be interesting to see how things shape up as the season continues, and who will be the team to make the move. Adams is still one of the best receivers in the league, and all he wants to do is win games. Whatever team trades for him will help him with that goal.