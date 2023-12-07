Air Force Falcons head coach Troy Calhoun shut down the Tulane job rumors after Willie Fritz left for Houston.

The Air Force football team got off to an 8-0 start and was expected to be headed to the Mountain West Conference title game. However, they lost their last four games and are now headed to the Armed Forces Bowl to face James Madison. With all of the coaching changes across the sport of college football (James Madison is one of them), Air Force football head coach Troy Calhoun has seen his name surface in some job rumblings.

But, on Thursday, Calhoun reaffirmed that he is focused on being at Air Force with Tulane rumors swirling (h/t Corey Rholdon).

“I’m at Air Force and that’s all I’m going to talk about.”

Coach Calhoun on reports that he interviewed for the Tulane job. “I’m at the Air Force Academy,” @KKTV11News @KKTV11Sports pic.twitter.com/FSdzlWAY7G — Corey Rholdon (@Corey_RholdonTV) December 7, 2023

The Tulane job is open after Willie Fritz headed for the Houston job opening, and Calhoun has done nothing but win during his time with the Air Force football program. He has been with the program since 2007 and has a 129-82 record and a 77-54 conference mark, which includes two MWC division titles and being named the MWC Coach of the Year in 2007. He also posted back-to-back 10-win seasons in 2021 and 2022 and had Air Force in the top 25 in 2023 before they lost the final four games of the regular season.

Moving from the Mountain West to the AAC would be somewhat of a lateral move, although the talent the Air Force football program gets is limited due to it being the Academy. Nonetheless, at least for now, Calhoun is staying at Air Force.

Things could always change, but that's where the situation stands as Air Force gets ready to face James Madison on December 23.